Garbanzo DH Photo Epic: Colossus - Crankworx Whistler 2018

Brutal. Arduous. Exhausting. All terms that riders associate with the infamous Crankworx classic, the Garbanzo DH. Starting from the top of the Garbanzo lift, 1180m above the village, the course is 7km in length and utilizes a selection of Whistler's most classic trails: Original Sin, Blue Velvet, In Deep, Duffman, Golden Triangle, World Cup Single Track, Ho Chi Min, Longhorn & Monkey Hands. A mixture of classic bike park, rock slabs, tech and plenty of flat-out, high speed sections keep even the most seasoned pros on their toes.
Coming into this year's installment, it was all eyes on Marcelo Gutierrez. The five-time winner of this event in years past, and one of the fittest pros on the circuit, was the hot favourite to take the win once more. But, with the enduro pros still in town and the rest of the world cup circus fresh off a plane from Mont-Sainte-Anne, he had a tall task ahead of him. A couple of Sams weren't about to let things go so easily. Sam Blenkinsop had what it would take, but was likely still struggling with the injury he sustained in MSA. Meanwhile Sam Hill decided the morning of that he would race, and got given a fresh prototype bike to ride. Blenki came down and went into third, Sam Hill then took the hot seat and with Marcelo's time ticking by, it was all but done.
In the women's it was a similar story. Tracey Hannah was the favorite to win again, but the underdogs prevailed. One can only assume Tracey was tired after a long weekend of World Cup racing and travel, while locals Claire Buchar and Georgia Astle were on form and had the upper hand in form of local knowledge. For Georgia, it has been several years coming, but near unbelievable to her that she would actually be able to climb onto the top step of a pro women's race at her local Crankworx.
Results
Full Results
Women
1st. Georgia Astle (CAN) 14:29
2nd. Claire Buchar (CAN)+8.57
3rd. Tracey Hannah (AUS) +10.00
4th. Casey Brown (CAN) +18.52
5th. Morgane Charre (FRA) +21.77
Men
1st. Sam Hill (AUS) 12:46.84
2nd. Jacob Dickson (IRL) +1.67
3rd. Samuel Blenkinsop (NZL) +3.25
4th. Henry Fitzgerald (CAN) +9.91
5th. Chris Kovarik (AUS) +12.73
Mentions: @officialcrankworx @cameronmackenzie @trevorlyden
0 Comments
Post a Comment