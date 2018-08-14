Garbanzo DH Photo Epic: Colossus - Crankworx Whistler 2018

Sam Hill back on a downhill bike. Is there anything better? Sam Hill back on a downhill bike. Is there anything better?

Upper parts of the course had some riders making all sorts of shapes in an effort to avoid damaging their bikes.

Blenki's still on a tear, and with the whip-off and Canadian open still ahead of him, things are looking good for the KoC title.

Slabs were on the menu today and the riders were hungry.

Casey Brown got the week warmed up with fourth in a stacked field of rapid women.

Marcelo Gutierrez was the hot favorite, but a crash and front puncture destroyed any hope of the 6-peat.

Greg Callaghan was another Enduro star that could have gone all the way today. But instead a broken chain and detonated wheel ended any chance of that.

Jacod Dickson came out of left field swinging today for a smashing second place between two legends.

Noga Korem had the stamina today, but likely lacked a touch of raw pace that was needed to see you not lose time in many of the gnarly sections.

Some locals are less friendly than others, and this one wasn't so keen about the ongoing race.

Blenki was nursing a stitched arm and leg today but was able to do a good job of damage control and get more valuable points to keep him at the top of the King of Crankworx chase.

Henry Fitzgerald backed up his teammate with 4th today and showed that the pace is there.

Tracey Hannah narrowly avoided being taken out by a bear during training but was quick to move on and ride to third behind underdog locals.

Kovarik making short work of the gnar.

Canada - A photographers worst nightmare.

Garret Mechem is a name we would see more regularly on a hardtail but was great to see cross-competing today.

Jackson Goldstone teaching his competitors a thing or two about riding the hotlines.

Morgane Charre showed she is still up there with a fifth in elite women today. What a day for former World Champs!

A photographer was standing in the track right on the inside line as Sam Hill came past, costing him some time. He asked for a re-run as soon as he crossed the line, but as Marcelo crashed, his first run was still good enough to win him the race.

In Deep was all but one of the techy rock chute filled trails.

A third at an EWS a few days doesn't make the 14min DH race any easier.

Chris Kovarik doing it for his home crowd.

It wasn't Miranda Miller's day out there today. The 14ish minute track didn't play to her strengths but expect her to come out swinging on Sunday in the Canadian Open.

The Gehrig twins both rode strong races today, and as to be expected with them being EWS pros. For them, a 14 minute DH race is all but another stage.

Miller time catching airtime.

Georgia Astle was keeping to herself as the lifty in the park all but yesterday, then today goes and wins one of the hardest races of the festival.

The man and machine that stopped Marcelo's reign. Sam Hill and his prototype 27.5" wheeled Nukeproof (more on this soon).

Today's Garbanzo DH podium.

Results

Women



1st. Georgia Astle (CAN) 14:29

2nd. Claire Buchar (CAN)+8.57

3rd. Tracey Hannah (AUS) +10.00

4th. Casey Brown (CAN) +18.52

5th. Morgane Charre (FRA) +21.77

Men



1st. Sam Hill (AUS) 12:46.84

2nd. Jacob Dickson (IRL) +1.67

3rd. Samuel Blenkinsop (NZL) +3.25

4th. Henry Fitzgerald (CAN) +9.91

5th. Chris Kovarik (AUS) +12.73



Mentions:

Brutal. Arduous. Exhausting. All terms that riders associate with the infamous Crankworx classic, the Garbanzo DH. Starting from the top of the Garbanzo lift, 1180m above the village, the course is 7km in length and utilizes a selection of Whistler's most classic trails: Original Sin, Blue Velvet, In Deep, Duffman, Golden Triangle, World Cup Single Track, Ho Chi Min, Longhorn & Monkey Hands. A mixture of classic bike park, rock slabs, tech and plenty of flat-out, high speed sections keep even the most seasoned pros on their toes.Coming into this year's installment, it was all eyes on Marcelo Gutierrez. The five-time winner of this event in years past, and one of the fittest pros on the circuit, was the hot favourite to take the win once more. But, with the enduro pros still in town and the rest of the world cup circus fresh off a plane from Mont-Sainte-Anne, he had a tall task ahead of him. A couple of Sams weren't about to let things go so easily. Sam Blenkinsop had what it would take, but was likely still struggling with the injury he sustained in MSA. Meanwhile Sam Hill decided the morning of that he would race, and got given a fresh prototype bike to ride. Blenki came down and went into third, Sam Hill then took the hot seat and with Marcelo's time ticking by, it was all but done.In the women's it was a similar story. Tracey Hannah was the favorite to win again, but the underdogs prevailed. One can only assume Tracey was tired after a long weekend of World Cup racing and travel, while locals Claire Buchar and Georgia Astle were on form and had the upper hand in form of local knowledge. For Georgia, it has been several years coming, but near unbelievable to her that she would actually be able to climb onto the top step of a pro women's race at her local Crankworx.