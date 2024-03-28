Kavenz Adds More Options To Their VHP Platform

PRESS RELEASE: Kavenz

In the world of mountain biking, the thrill of the ride knows no bounds. Whether conquering towering peaks or cruising through gentle flow trails, the essence of the sport lies in the joy of the journey. Yet, with the trend towards speed-focused, aggressive geometry dominating the market, the question arises: where is the fun in the ride? Enter the VHP12 and VHP14 from Kavenz – the latest additions to our groundbreaking VHP Platform.Engineered with the fundamental principle of "less travel, more fun" at its core, these models redefine the mountain biking experience. Designed to cater to riders of all skill levels and terrain preferences, the VHP12 and VHP14 prioritize enjoyment above all else. Whether navigating technical descents or tackling cross- country trails, these bikes are engineered to deliver an unparalleled sense of adventure and excitement.Last year we presented the newest versions of Kavenz VHP platform, the V7. Seventh evolution opened new ways and options to experiment and change set up of your bike. The VHP platform allows to make totally different bikes from the same frame. Using different shock mounts & suspension set-up you can go from downhill & freeride beast to the ultimate downcountry bike. With a launch of VHP12 and VHP14 you can now build 5 different bikes, not to mention possibility of interchangeable dropouts of +0mm, +10mm and +2mm, and option of running 29” or mixed wheels.What makes VHP12 so unique? It has all the genes of VHP16, but only 120mm of travel. It offers more traction on steep climbs than other xc bikes and almost feels like a mini-DH bike on the descents.What´s the downsides? Well, a bit more drag in the drive train this bike is for super-fast XC laps not for long distance marathon. If you love cross-country, uphills and long mountain rides, but still would like to have super fast and stable on the descends this is the choice to make.Some say that red is the fastest colorWhy VHP14 is so fun? It has all the genes of VHP16, but shorter shock stroke. It gives riders way more feedback from the ground. This tweak brings a remarkable difference in rider experience, offering heightened feedback from the trails. The result? An exceptionally enjoyable and fast bike giving lot of fun from riding. If you are mostly riding local and flow trails this bike is the best option for you.Photos by: Rene Deutschländer2795€ incl. VAT (RAW)2645$ excl. VAT (RAW)VHP14 - Fox Float X: 470€VHP12 & VHP14 - Intend Hover OPT: 1079€