Orbea's New Oiz XC Bike - Vallnord World Cup 2018

that debuted this time last year, and now the new, 100mm-travel Oiz that's featured here, it's probably fair to say that Orbea is on a bit of a tear lately when it comes to great looking bikes. The completely re-worked Oiz is the Spanish brand's new cross-country weapon that's being raced at the Vallnord World Cup this weekend, but it'll also be available in a 120mm-travel, slightly slacker configuration for those who prefer the sporty side of trail bikes.
The two different bikes will be built around the same frame, with the cross-country rig getting a 100mm Fox 32 Step-Cast fork and an appropriate build, while the trail-ified Oiz sees a 120mm 34 Step-Cast, a slightly longer stroke shock, beefier rubber, a dropper post, and other bits that make sense.
The two versions will be sporting different geometry, too, with the race bike running a 69-degree steering angle and 75-degree seat angle, while the trailbike is 1-degree slacker all around. There are 29'' wheels for the small, medium, large, and extra-large sizes, but pint-sized riders who feel better on 27.5'' hoops can get them in the small-sized Oiz, but only the small.
One of the neatest details has to be the one-piece carbon link that Orbea says weighs just 59-grams, or roughly the same weight as a sneeze. It's driving a custom Fox shock that sees its lockout cable run inside the top tube, much like on Rocky Mountain's Element, before exiting up front. The whole thing is pretty discreet.
This is exactly the kind of bike that should be able to carry two water bottles inside its front triangle, so it's good to see Orbea check that box for all the sizes except the small.
