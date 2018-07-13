PINKBIKE TECH

Orbea's New Oiz XC Bike - Vallnord World Cup 2018

Jul 13, 2018
by Mike Levy  

Orbea
Oiz
Photography by Matthew DeLorme


With the 150mm-travel Rallon that debuted this time last year, and now the new, 100mm-travel Oiz that's featured here, it's probably fair to say that Orbea is on a bit of a tear lately when it comes to great looking bikes. The completely re-worked Oiz is the Spanish brand's new cross-country weapon that's being raced at the Vallnord World Cup this weekend, but it'll also be available in a 120mm-travel, slightly slacker configuration for those who prefer the sporty side of trail bikes.

The two different bikes will be built around the same frame, with the cross-country rig getting a 100mm Fox 32 Step-Cast fork and an appropriate build, while the trail-ified Oiz sees a 120mm 34 Step-Cast, a slightly longer stroke shock, beefier rubber, a dropper post, and other bits that make sense.




The two versions will be sporting different geometry, too, with the race bike running a 69-degree steering angle and 75-degree seat angle, while the trailbike is 1-degree slacker all around. There are 29'' wheels for the small, medium, large, and extra-large sizes, but pint-sized riders who feel better on 27.5'' hoops can get them in the small-sized Oiz, but only the small.





One of the neatest details has to be the one-piece carbon link that Orbea says weighs just 59-grams, or roughly the same weight as a sneeze. It's driving a custom Fox shock that sees its lockout cable run inside the top tube, much like on Rocky Mountain's Element, before exiting up front. The whole thing is pretty discreet.

This is exactly the kind of bike that should be able to carry two water bottles inside its front triangle, so it's good to see Orbea check that box for all the sizes except the small.




Must Read This Week
Finals Results: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
89575 views
Eurobike Randoms I - Eurobike 2018
50525 views
Commencal Introduces The Clash
46806 views
Yep, Here's Your 13-Speed Drivetrain - Eurobike 2018
44957 views
Tech From The Andorra DH World Cup 2018
42403 views
Media Days Randoms I: Paul Finally Finds a Bike That's Too Big - Eurobike Media Days
39221 views
Comparison Test: Are Wider Rims Better? We Try 4 Different Widths
37906 views
Qualifying Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2018
36765 views

9 Comments

  • + 1
 ok, so somebody needs to tell these companies 50g lighter than last year doesn't mean diddly - or they saved this much on some small part. Just tell us the weight (even if it's just a medium with specific pieces)! ESPECIALLY on an XC frame...but really on everything. How about just the truth.
  • + 2
 Somebody needs to get their paint guy and send him over to redo that extremely eye catching specialized epic. You know the one that looks like a cardboard box...
  • + 4
 Nope I don’t like the Bronco’s team sports vibe. I prefer cardboard box. Really digging all the new matte and subtle colorways catching on.
  • + 1
 All the cable routing is in the same places as the Epic.
  • + 1
 I like how Apens have been around forever, no one raced them. Nino races them when he switches sponsors, now theyre errrrrwhere.
  • + 4
 I would jump off a bridge if Nino jumped off a bridge.
  • + 1
 @mikelevy: if you’re jumping then I’m jumping.
  • + 1
 That hose will eat that chainstay.
  • + 1
 Routed the exact same as the Rallon and no issues so far.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.028289
Mobile Version of Website