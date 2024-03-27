Interview: Tara Llanes on Reinventing Herself As a Wheelchair Basketball Paralympian

Art by Taj Mihelich.

Tara Llanes: an absolute force.

Transcript highlights:

Speedy and stylish at the 2007 Sea Otter Classic. Photo: Sven Martin

A pair of national champions. Photo: Hideyuki Suzuki

Tara:

Honestly, it was just luck. It was dumb luck that I was the age that I was, that I was racing BMX, and that BMXers were getting into mountain biking. I look back on that and thank my lucky stars really.

Tara:

Tara got hurt and hard times followed. Still, she was eventually able to move forward. Photo: Anne Keller

Tara:

Getting into the latter part of my career, probably the last two, three years, I had started to have a fear of getting hurt and not just getting hurt, but specifically like breaking my back.

From a high high to a low low, so quickly. Not long before, Tara was featured in a magazine to sell bikes, among her many other riding accolades.

The strength is real. Photo: Anne Keller

Tara:

It's hard because on the one hand, I think it's good because you have this hope, right? And for me in the hospital, that's what got me through rehab, the hope that I was gonna walk out of there.

Tara worked hard through rehab and did all the right things, but it would become clear over time that the wheelchair is here to stay. Photo: Anne Keller

Hand cycling on the road wasn't her thing, but she's explored the mountain bike side of adaptive riding and found some real enjoyment, particularly in now distributing very capable adaptive mountain bikes to help others in similar situations.

Not an easy transition from one to the other, but a transition Tara has definitely pulled off. Photo 2: Alana Paterson

Today, Tara's relationship with bikes includes some incredible career relics plus the chance to get outside with friends.

The house I was in was accessible, but life wasn't... You had all these people around you that were sort of championing you. And then, over time, people go on with their own lives, but you're still going through this massive life change.

She reached the height of her career in one of mountain biking's most interesting growth periods.

Real success on the court.

Coaching and public speaking are two things Tara would like to do more in the future, and she's already moving in both those directions.

I decided at some point to not be angry anymore. I mean, there's a lot of things – you have a choice in life to either look at the positive or look at the negative.

Her biking achievements will definitely live on, and she's even in the BMX Hall of Fame.

We look forward to following along as Tara shows the world what she can do again at the Paralympics this summer.