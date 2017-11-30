VIDEOS

Scoutin' About with Elliott Heap, Luke Cryer and Nigel Page - Video

Nov 29, 2017
by Nukeproof  
Scoutin' About

by Nukeproofinternational
We’re a little guilty of clouding over the Scout, but it’s not every day your main man Sam Hill wins an Enduro World Series Championship, our first ever world title! The new Mega 275c was the poster child for the 2018 range, but there is also an all-new Scout out on the market now and in the UK at least, its perfect time to go get wild on the hardtails!

Scoutin About
Elliott Heap’s Custom Scout 275

Bike launch edits are usually shot in some epic location with endless dusty corners to roost. For the new Nukeproof Scout there wasn’t this luxury. We’re in the North West of England it’s raining, the dust is wet and the air is thick with the smell of freshly spread manure mixed with that stench of stale water that hasn’t moved for an eternity. But the essence of “hardtail-ing” is simply getting back to the purity of riding- isn’t it? Having fun, pushing limits and taking risks. We also didn’t stop laughing all day, the comedy trio of Elliott Heap, Luke Cryer and Mr Old School Nigel Page are throwing some wild shapes and skills in challenging Cheshire conditions.

Scoutin About
Riding out wild angles, Elliott heap

For those that don’t know the Nukeproof Scout frame is a development building from the older Nukeproof Snap 4x frame. Rather than being confined to the 4x track, it’s now aimed as a do-it-all trail bike. There is a choice of both 27.5” and 29” wheel sizes with low slung hydroformed aluminium tubes, low BB and slack head angle creating gravity focused geometry.

Scoutin About
Luke Cryer's Scout 275 Comp

For 2018 we’ve updated the tubing of the frame, all new slimmer seat stays not only shed a little weight but allow for more vertical compliance and comfort on the rear of the bike. This is also combined with the large volume Maxxis 2.6 Minion DHF Evo-TR tyres. We also have included wider 148mm rear hub spacing to add lateral stiffness, enhancing the feel in the corners and provided a noticeable drive out of them. The aim…. to make a bike that is capable and fun to ride.

Scoutin About
Not as fat (or a plus) as you think…

Scoutin About
Boost spacing at the rear

To push the Scouts to their limit we calling in the riding skills of Nukeproof and CRC-Mavic athlete Elliott Heap (Fresh from the Downhill and Enduro World series) and Luke Cryer a 2-time World Championship 4x medallist.

Scoutin About
“It’s Just a bit bigger than a bus kerb”

Scoutin About
Hucker

Elliott decided to build up a true hardcore beast from a 275 frame. Using parts donations from his 2017 Nukeproof Mega race bike and running 170mm Rockshox Lyric fork (the red Scout). Luke’s weapon of choice was an out the box Scout 275 Comp (he’s just added a few Copper Horizon parts to look fancy!). It was Luke’s first time on the big volume 2.6” tyres, from clearing the triple at the BMX track to railing the slop, he lapped up everything he could throw at it. We were even graced with a guest appearance from Nigel “Barry” Page on his fully tricked-out custom Scout 290.

Scoutin About
Going full enduro - Elliott Heap

Scoutin About
On filming duties was Tommy C, capturing the wildness.

Nukeprooof.com
#redefineyourlimit

Film: Tommy Caldwell
Photo: Dan Struthers

MENTIONS: @caldwellvisuals / @Nukeproofinternational


