Dylan Forbes Makes a Case for Shredits

It seems as though it's every other day that I hear "The Shredit is dead man!' for some reason or the other. No matter how many times I hear it, I can't help but think otherwise.



Don't get me wrong, I love long detailed mini-doc style videos that tell a great story. Honestly, I spend far, far too much of my time watching those. I just also love short videos that are purely about someone having a damn good time on their bike. Trail bikes, downhill bikes, hell, I even love me a few minutes of whips on dirt jumps!



Either way, if you like taking 3 minutes out of your workday to enjoy a shredit, this one's for you. On the other hand, if you'd rather watch an 8-minute mini-doc... first, watch our shredit, it's less than 2 minutes. — Mitch Gulliver / Video Creator