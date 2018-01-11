VIDEOS

Dylan Forbes Makes a Case for Shredits

Jan 11, 2018
by Dylan Forbes.Mitch Gulliver.Justin Roy  


"THE SHREDIT IS DEAD"

bigquotesIt seems as though it's every other day that I hear "The Shredit is dead man!' for some reason or the other. No matter how many times I hear it, I can't help but think otherwise.

Don't get me wrong, I love long detailed mini-doc style videos that tell a great story. Honestly, I spend far, far too much of my time watching those. I just also love short videos that are purely about someone having a damn good time on their bike. Trail bikes, downhill bikes, hell, I even love me a few minutes of whips on dirt jumps!

Either way, if you like taking 3 minutes out of your workday to enjoy a shredit, this one's for you. On the other hand, if you'd rather watch an 8-minute mini-doc... first, watch our shredit, it's less than 2 minutes.Mitch Gulliver / Video Creator

Video:
Mitch Gulliver // One Antler Productions

Photography:
Chris Pilling

Special Thanks: @RockyMountainBicycles / @raceface / Dissent Labs


13 Comments

  • + 3
 The shredit is great, it’s art, just make sure your work doesn’t look like every other kids in art class. Starts with a drone shot, Zen master giving words of wisdom in the background, berm cutty carnage, whip some bushes, backflip, etc,etc. We all tried to save 26” remember? (R.I.P.) when shredit is gone what will you say your role was?
  • + 5
 Right on. I won’t watch anything else. My wife is leaving me.
  • + 2
 I can't relate to this....Where is the hub deep mud and unforgiving relentless freezing rain?
  • + 3
 Tip for the UK. The first thing you do when you build a country is waterproof the cellar. I'd sue the contractor or get out while I still can.
  • + 1
 A good point, well made. And at that, they're tailor-made for a some very enjoyable, workday lunchtime viewing. Long live the shredit!
  • + 0
 Short. Yeah, shorts. Did he scare himself on his ride? Third picture from above, shorts. Don't look, you may not be able to unsee it.
  • + 1
 Less is more, at least that’s what I tell my girlfriend.
  • + 1
 Love it, great way to start the morning
  • + 1
 I think it is safe to say that excellence has been achieved here.
  • + 1
 Great short vid. Liked the editing, and of course the riding. Well done.
  • + 1
 I miss taci
  • + 1
 Killaaaa
  • - 2
 RIP athlete of the year. The last week, no mention of Nino

