Video: Remy Metailler Tackles Whistler's Green Monster Trail with Claire Buchar

My favourite trail in Whistler? Very possibly! And who better than bronze medalist at World Champs, long-time Whistler Local, and shredder Claire Buchar?
Green Monster is one of her favourite trails as well, the climb starts right outside her door and she rides it a lot from April to October!
Find out more about Green Monster here: https://www.trailforks.com/trails/green-monster/
And more about Claire here on her Instagram: @claire_buchar
She also offers professional MTB coaching here: https://kovarikracing.com
If you enjoyed this trail and want to ride it, I advise you to join the Whistler Off-Road Cycling Association: https://worca.ca, this way you will be able to support trails like this one!
Thanks a lot to the trail builders for the work!
What trail should I ride next?
2 Comments
Post a Comment