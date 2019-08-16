Video: Remy Metailler Tackles Whistler's Green Monster Trail with Claire Buchar

Aug 16, 2019
by Rémy Métailler  

My favourite trail in Whistler? Very possibly! And who better than bronze medalist at World Champs, long-time Whistler Local, and shredder Claire Buchar?

Green Monster is one of her favourite trails as well, the climb starts right outside her door and she rides it a lot from April to October!

Find out more about Green Monster here:

https://www.trailforks.com/trails/green-monster/

And more about Claire here on her Instagram: @claire_buchar

She also offers professional MTB coaching here: https://kovarikracing.com

If you enjoyed this trail and want to ride it, I advise you to join the Whistler Off-Road Cycling Association: https://worca.ca, this way you will be able to support trails like this one!

Thanks a lot to the trail builders for the work!

What trail should I ride next?

2 Comments

  • + 3
 Claire is one of the coolest riders I've ever met. Glad to see she's still having fun. Great vid you guys. :-)
  • + 1
 What a sick trail and tour by Claire.

