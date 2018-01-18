Off-Season Training With World Number Two Troy Brosnan – Video

VIDEOS

Under The Hood - We joined Troy for a week in his hometown of Adelaide to learn what he gets up to in his "off-season".


We’ve looked up to Troy and his commitment to the craft for many years now. From an irrepressible junior, bouncing around on a bike that seemed far too big for him, he’s grown into one of the sport’s most talented riders. We’re in awe of his incredible precision, that famous light touch, barely seeming to buzz the earth.



When the racing’s done for the year, Troy Brosnan returns home to Adelaide, South Australia. We spent the week with Troy, to get a unique and honest insight into his life during his downtime in the off-season. Though to call it an off-season is a real misnomer - his commitment to training is unbelievable.




Whether it be on the road bike, the BMX track or, rock climbing, Troy’s approach to each training block is to get as much from it as possible. It all translates - those fractions of a second that might separate him from being first or second on the podium when he gets back on the track.



We also learnt a lot about the man himself. How he values spending as much time as possible with close friends and family too; under the full face, you’ll find a down-to-earth, genuine Aussie bloke. Just one that happens to be extremely fast on a bike.




20 Comments

  • + 34
 I'm sure Troy is hating the title of this post.
#SoonToBeNumberOne
  • + 6
 Isn't it strange how "World Number Two" sounds insufficient? I'd love to have a fraction of his skills.
  • + 6
 @kerberos: Sadly, "insufficient" wasn't my first thought as I read this on the toilet this morning.
  • + 2
 @kerberos: Sounds sufficient to me, as a casual weekend rider but those guy are not battling it out for the second spot !...
  • + 1
 I just. I... Poop.
  • + 11
 One cool dude, good luck this season
  • + 7
 Someone else who calls most mountain bike rides "XC".
I thought it was just us old guys
  • + 1
 When your bike has more than 7 gears it is an xc bike and therefore the rides are xc as well. Simple isn't it?
  • + 6
 It's called Radelaide for a reason. Another proud south aussie here.
  • + 4
 Bronsan moving to flat pedals for 2018 DH?
  • + 5
 I noticed that too. Flats and baggies maybe? Smile
  • + 4
 Great rider, great guy..Go get em Troy..
  • + 4
 Great brand ambassador there kids.
  • + 4
 Been hanging out for this vid - Troy's the man!
  • + 3
 Makes me proud to be an Aussie, smash it this season Troy!
  • + 2
 In video clips he wearing van's or something but in photos he wearing proper mtb shoes?
  • + 3
 Who does number 2 work for?!
  • + 2
 I think he going to be one to watch out for in 2018! nice vid too.
  • + 1
 he has his rear brake on the right side!
  • + 1
 Looks amazing. All the best for the new season!

