Video & Photo Story: Unreal Single Track in Scotland with Scotty Laughland

Climbing out of Ballater and up towards Mastermind.

Mastermind is a belter of a trail, it's got a bit of everything, big compressions and tight through the trees.

Huge ferns amongst the forest floor.

Climbing up to Heartbreak Ridge.

The views at the top of Heartbreak Ridge are incredible and you can see right over to Lochnagar. This past summer the ATA have really done a lot of work to make the trail more sustainable and suitable for more riders.

It's fast, it's flowing and it's a load of fun.

Plenty of rock features to play with as you make your way down to the treeline.

Climbing up to the Lightning Bolt, the views over Loch Muick are incredible.

The descent makes up for the climb, it's jaw dropping and technically challenging.

Plenty of huge rocks to navigate on your way down to the loch.

After an unbelievable descent you sometimes just need to sit there and take in your surroundings.

The variety of trails in Aberdeenshire is amazing, here I'm atop the Munro, Beinn a'Bhùird on a sublime Scottish day.

Can we talk about the views?

Then there's the views out the other way.

Dust. Enough said. Munro's can be quite arduous descents but this one just flows from start to finish and makes for an epic adventure.

Endless singletrack.

I'm stoked to share episode 2 of my first ever short film series aptly named, 'Scotty's Scotland Showcase!'Aberdeenshire is an emerging destination within Scotland, the region’s mountain bike trails are developing at a rate of knots thanks to the strong local riding community and the management of the Aberdeenshire Trail Association. It’s got a style of trail for everyone whilst keeping things completely natural.In this episode the trails we explore are the infamous Lightning Bolt trail through Balmoral Estate that finishes at Loch Muick, the hand-built trails around Ballater, Mastermind and Heartbreak Ridge and the Munro, Beinn a' Bhùird.In this episode the sustainability focus was around trail etiquette. Here in Scotland we're fortunate to be able to ride locations like Beinn a'Bhùird and these are privileges that we as MTB’ers can’t take for granted. We need to respect these fragile landscapes, ride to the terrain, conditions and acknowledge the wildlife they’re home to.The entire series is being created carbon neutral. All our journey emissions will be offset and the advertising revenue generated from viewership will be split between planting more native trees in Scotland and the local trail associations.Produced by Scotty LaughlandCinematography by Glen ThomsonFPV by Max RendallPhotography by Jonny Cook