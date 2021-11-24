Video & Photo Story: Unreal Single Track in Scotland with Scotty Laughland

I'm stoked to share episode 2 of my first ever short film series aptly named, 'Scotty's Scotland Showcase!'
Aberdeenshire is an emerging destination within Scotland, the region’s mountain bike trails are developing at a rate of knots thanks to the strong local riding community and the management of the Aberdeenshire Trail Association. It’s got a style of trail for everyone whilst keeping things completely natural.
In this episode the trails we explore are the infamous Lightning Bolt trail through Balmoral Estate that finishes at Loch Muick, the hand-built trails around Ballater, Mastermind and Heartbreak Ridge and the Munro, Beinn a' Bhùird.
In this episode the sustainability focus was around trail etiquette. Here in Scotland we're fortunate to be able to ride locations like Beinn a'Bhùird and these are privileges that we as MTB’ers can’t take for granted. We need to respect these fragile landscapes, ride to the terrain, conditions and acknowledge the wildlife they’re home to.
The entire series is being created carbon neutral. All our journey emissions will be offset and the advertising revenue generated from viewership will be split between planting more native trees in Scotland and the local trail associations.
Produced by Scotty Laughland
Cinematography by Glen Thomson
FPV by Max Rendall
Photography by Jonny Cook
