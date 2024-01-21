Video: 16-Year-Old Jack Neff Rides His Bowhead Bike Every Day in Bend, Oregon

Jan 21, 2024
by Bowheadcorp  

bigquotesI think my favourite thing about riding is…I just really enjoy it! It’s a good way to clear my mind. I just feel free. Then I also just love to ride with People. Friends. Family.

Jack Neff is 16 years old from Bend, Oregon. He’s had a Bowhead for 4 years now. He rides every day with his Dad.

We met up with Jacko on our way home from Sea Otter this year. Jack and his Dad showed us some fun singletrack in Bend. It was the first time Jack had gotten to ride with fello TEAM BOWHEAD riders Cole Bernier and Gustavo Ortiz. He was never not smiling.


bigquotesThat was the best day of my life

Find out more...

https://www.bowheadcorp.com/

Phil's mountain biking trails

MORE INFO on AMTB Trail recommendations around Bend - COTAMTB

Posted In:
Videos Bowhead Cole Bernier Adaptive Mtb


Author Info:
Bowheadcorp avatar

Member since Jan 25, 2020
15 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[Update: Tom Isted Signs DMR Bikes as Component Sponsor] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of 2024 Team Moves
159958 views
Norco Files Patent for New Downhill Bike
66147 views
[Update: Ryan Pinkerton Joins the Team] Mondraker Announces Factory DH Race Team
42649 views
OneUp Announces New V3 Dropper Post
40314 views
Hardtail Roundup: 17 Compelling & Progressive Options
38582 views
Staff Ride: Dario's Dumb Little Hardtail
36455 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Rides The Legendary Kitzbühel Ski Course in 'The Streif'
33847 views
RiDE Creatives Shows Off Unique Gearbox DH Bike Concept
33056 views

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.047417
Mobile Version of Website