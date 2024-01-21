Video: 16-Year-Old Jack Neff Rides His Bowhead Bike Every Day in Bend, Oregon

|I think my favourite thing about riding is…I just really enjoy it! It’s a good way to clear my mind. I just feel free. Then I also just love to ride with People. Friends. Family.
Jack Neff is 16 years old from Bend, Oregon. He’s had a Bowhead for 4 years now. He rides every day with his Dad.
We met up with Jacko on our way home from Sea Otter this year. Jack and his Dad showed us some fun singletrack in Bend. It was the first time Jack had gotten to ride with fello TEAM BOWHEAD riders Cole Bernier and Gustavo Ortiz. He was never not smiling.
|That was the best day of my life
Find out more...https://www.bowheadcorp.com/ Phil's mountain biking trails
MORE INFO on AMTB Trail recommendations around Bend - COTAMTB