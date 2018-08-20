Video: Devinci's New Wilson 29 DH Bike

Devinci's World Cup downhill racers have been on the new Wilson 29 all season (Dakotah Norton even scored a podium position in Croatia), but until recently it wasn't available to the general public. That's no longer the case, and the aluminum / carbon framed bike has officially been released. We sat down with Julien Boulais, Devinici's brand manager, to find out more about this new DH machine.



There are plenty of full-carbon DH bikes on the market, but Devinici took a slightly different route with the Wilson. The majority of the frame is aluminum, and made in Canada, while the oversized seatstays are made from carbon fiber. The frame also has a lifetime warranty, which is always nice to see, especially on a downhill bike where aggressive riding is a certainty.



Wilson 29



Intended use: downhill

Travel: 204mm

Fork travel: 200mm

Wheel size: 29" (27.5" version available)

Frame construction: aluminum, carbon seatstays

Head angle: 62-degrees

Reach: 465mm (large)

Sizes: S - XL

More info:

