Video: Devinci's New Wilson 29 DH Bike

Devinci's World Cup downhill racers have been on the new Wilson 29 all season (Dakotah Norton even scored a podium position in Croatia), but until recently it wasn't available to the general public. That's no longer the case, and the aluminum / carbon framed bike has officially been released. We sat down with Julien Boulais, Devinici's brand manager, to find out more about this new DH machine.
There are plenty of full-carbon DH bikes on the market, but Devinici took a slightly different route with the Wilson. The majority of the frame is aluminum, and made in Canada, while the oversized seatstays are made from carbon fiber. The frame also has a lifetime warranty, which is always nice to see, especially on a downhill bike where aggressive riding is a certainty.
Wilson 29
Intended use: downhill
Travel: 204mm
Fork travel: 200mm
Wheel size: 29" (27.5" version available)
Frame construction: aluminum, carbon seatstays
Head angle: 62-degrees
Reach: 465mm (large)
Sizes: S - XL
More info: www.devinci.com
There are two complete models, priced at $6,449 and $4,199 USD along with a frame only option at $2,279 for riders who want to be in charge of every little detail of their dream build.
0 Comments
Post a Comment