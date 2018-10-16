VIDEOS

Video: Fall Scrubs in the Whistler Bike Park with Remy Metailler

Oct 16, 2018
by Ben Howells  
Fall

by PilchardTV
Faves: 5    Comments: 0


Autumn in Whistler Mountain Bike Park means tacky dirt and a beautiful palette of natural colour to do it in!

Rémy Métailler gets his fill before the snow returns to the mountain.







8 Comments

  • + 2
 Odd track choice and I loved it. If Remy's bike was mixed to middle and the music to the sides, real wide that would be sick. I didn't listen on headphones, maybe it is, but I liked it either way. Of course Remy is one of my favorite all time riders to watch too, so that helps.
  • + 4
 Well i appreciate his, "i'm never going to have a finger over the brake lever" committment to riding.
  • + 1
 I noticed that too. His last video, the "baguette" video was rad. I liked being able to see exactly where he was braking and wasn't. Good idea too, I've eaten it after watching my left index finger inexplicably grab all the front brake lever when it shouldn't.
  • + 4
 WHERES DA SCRUBS?!?!?!?
  • + 2
 More tree shots than actual scrubs in this video...
  • + 0
 they're here

www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ok7jaBH6z0
  • + 2
 Impressive riding, weird music
  • + 2
 Strange things!

Post a Comment



