Video: Fall Scrubs in the Whistler Bike Park with Remy Metailler
Oct 16, 2018
by
Ben Howells
Fall
by
PilchardTV
Autumn in Whistler Mountain Bike Park means tacky dirt and a beautiful palette of natural colour to do it in!
Rémy Métailler gets his fill before the snow returns to the mountain.
8 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 2
LoganKM1982
(1 hours ago)
Odd track choice and I loved it. If Remy's bike was mixed to middle and the music to the sides, real wide that would be sick. I didn't listen on headphones, maybe it is, but I liked it either way. Of course Remy is one of my favorite all time riders to watch too, so that helps.
[Reply]
+ 4
raditude
(56 mins ago)
Well i appreciate his, "i'm never going to have a finger over the brake lever" committment to riding.
[Reply]
+ 1
LoganKM1982
(47 mins ago)
I noticed that too. His last video, the "baguette" video was rad. I liked being able to see exactly where he was braking and wasn't. Good idea too, I've eaten it after watching my left index finger inexplicably grab all the front brake lever when it shouldn't.
[Reply]
+ 4
giantluvryyc
(1 hours ago)
WHERES DA SCRUBS?!?!?!?
[Reply]
+ 2
marseer
(43 mins ago)
More tree shots than actual scrubs in this video...
[Reply]
+ 0
SnowshoeRider4Life
(37 mins ago)
they're here
www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ok7jaBH6z0
[Reply]
+ 2
womitor
(1 hours ago)
Impressive riding, weird music
[Reply]
+ 2
MrHC
(1 hours ago)
Strange things!
[Reply]
