Video: Behind the Scenes of Joe Smith's Hardline Heartbreak

Sep 18, 2019
by Propain Factory Racing  

This week we are in the Welsh Valleys for a very special race; Red Bull Hardline!

A special race takes a very special rider to succeed especially when you look closely at this ridiculous track. Luckily we have Joe Smith on our team and his success here is almost unmatched.

Take a look at some of the antics that are involved in the build-up to Red Bull Hardline and what went down in Joe's race run.

Quali 4th

4th in Quali and fastest at the first split gave Joe the confidence to push hard in Finals.

Great to see Joe back up where he belongs!

