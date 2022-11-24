Video: Kriss Kyle Hunts Creative Lines in Madeira

As the weather took a turn for the worst in the UK, Kriss and the crew jumped on last-minute flights to Madeira island to film their latest video in just 5 days. It wasn't plain sailing, being away from the UK, experiencing all 4 seasons some days in classic Madeira fashion. With master tour guide John Fernandez, guiding us through the weather, we got to hit North, South East and West finding the perfect spots for the video and this being the result.



Film/edit: Matty Lambert

Tour Guide: John & Freeride Madeira

Build crew: Monolith, George, Jake & Alex



Special Thanks: John Fernandez, Freeride Madeira, Marcus Cole, Specialized, Apartments Madeira and the whole squad! — Kriss Kyle