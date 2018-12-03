Video: Medellin Sets World Record for Longest Ever Urban Downhill Race Track

The Downhill Challenge Medellin has set the Guinness World Record for the longest urban downhill mountain bike race track in the world. The 2,274.485 metre long track snaked through Commune 13 of the Colombian town, which is infamous for its association with drugs baron Pablo Escobar.The record was corroborated with "topography experts" and the UCI and was confirmed by Natalia Ramirez Talero, official adjudicator of the Guinness World Records. With hundreds of steps, tight corners and a couple of hefty booters at the bottom, the track looks to be a proper test of riders. That said, a lung-busting climb in the bottom third of the track will probably have been the hardest section of the race on downhill bikes.The race was won yesterday by Chilean rider Pedro Ferreira with a time of 3:49.79, with Adrien Loron in second and Bernard Kerr in third.