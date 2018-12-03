VIDEOS

Video: Medellin Sets World Record for Longest Ever Urban Downhill Race Track

Dec 3, 2018
by James Smurthwaite  

The Downhill Challenge Medellin has set the Guinness World Record for the longest urban downhill mountain bike race track in the world. The 2,274.485 metre long track snaked through Commune 13 of the Colombian town, which is infamous for its association with drugs baron Pablo Escobar.

The record was corroborated with "topography experts" and the UCI and was confirmed by Natalia Ramirez Talero, official adjudicator of the Guinness World Records. With hundreds of steps, tight corners and a couple of hefty booters at the bottom, the track looks to be a proper test of riders. That said, a lung-busting climb in the bottom third of the track will probably have been the hardest section of the race on downhill bikes.

The race was won yesterday by Chilean rider Pedro Ferreira with a time of 3:49.79, with Adrien Loron in second and Bernard Kerr in third.

Must Read This Week
Exclusive: Richie Rude & Jared Graves Failed Drug Test at EWS France
178753 views
Field Test: Santa Cruz Bronson
69587 views
The 2018 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
69128 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk's 'AIM'
63566 views
Video: Introducing The 2018 Pinkbike Field Test
56202 views
Interview: Jared Graves Comments on Failed Drug Test
56082 views
First Ride: 2019 Canyon Neuron
54211 views
Guillaume Bout's Bonkers Concept Bikes
48180 views

6 Comments

  • + 1
 Sounds more like they artificially increased the length of the track at the cost of quality to have 'the world's longest track'. This isn't really a DH if there is prolonged uphill. This is more marketing event than race.
  • + 2
 I find your lack of faith disturbing
  • + 3
 They also set the world record for least flowy urban dh track
  • + 2
 Saw Sam Pilgrim posted a video of this track yesterday. Looked pretty sketchy in a few spots!
  • + 0
 His Ebike will make short work of the pedal section
  • + 1
 Good luck with dope testing......Smile

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.029775
Mobile Version of Website