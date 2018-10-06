VIDEOS

Video: The Finer Points of Loris Vergier's Bike Setup in 'Between Two Puzzlers'

Oct 6, 2018
by Joe Bowman  


'Between Two Puzzlers' is a new tech series, featuring Fox Suspension's very own internet personality, Jordi Cortes and the eclectic bunch that is the Santa Cruz Syndicate.

The aim is to delve into the finer details of the Syndicate's bike setups, Fox Factory secrets and epic sarcasm levels, hopefully leaving the audience with a new found level of knowledge... or maybe confusion.

In the third episode, join Jordi Cortes from FOX and Loris Vergier to learn the difference between air and water molecules, why Loris stores his V10 upside down, and how to properly pronounce lubrification.


12 Comments

  • + 7
 Just flipped all my bikes. Even the road bike.
  • + 5
 I'm thinking the pair of them were well lubrificated.
  • + 1
 Long time reader, first time poster. Currently, I'm well lubrifcated at an airport and that all made sense. Looking forward to flipping my bike when I get home!
  • + 3
 "you can't have them any colour, I already ask."
  • + 1
 Gold. Loris is a visionary
  • + 1
 I want to go fast not the light Smile !!!
  • + 1
 What?! Upside down was an old school mojo tip..:-)
  • + 1
 Is that the new enduro pure carb holder
  • - 1
 Watched for 42 seconds and turned it off !
  • + 1
 you missed out dude
  • + 1
 It was worth pushing through, theres some great bits in there.
  • + 1
 @russthedog: i made it to 1:33...

