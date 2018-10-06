Video: The Finer Points of Loris Vergier's Bike Setup in 'Between Two Puzzlers'

'Between Two Puzzlers' is a new tech series, featuring Fox Suspension's very own internet personality, Jordi Cortes and the eclectic bunch that is the Santa Cruz Syndicate.The aim is to delve into the finer details of the Syndicate's bike setups, Fox Factory secrets and epic sarcasm levels, hopefully leaving the audience with a new found level of knowledge... or maybe confusion.In the third episode, join Jordi Cortes from FOX and Loris Vergier to learn the difference between air and water molecules, why Loris stores his V10 upside down, and how to properly pronounce lubrification.