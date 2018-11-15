VIDEOS

Video: Danny Hart, Matt Walker & Alex Marin Play 'Bike'

Nov 14, 2018
by Saracen Bikes  

Expect plenty of smack talk and some interesting challenges from Danny, Matt and Alex as they bid to become the Madison Saracen BIKE Champion!

7 Comments

  • + 1
 Y'all can't touch my 5 pedal stroke wheelie on a slight incline. I can also manual 1 bump, so that's a B.I., suckas.
  • + 1
 Loved this, but what the heck is going on with the lack of favourite button?!
  • + 1
 That awful Lazer Helmet! Seriously, how do you leave the house with that thing on?
  • + 1
 They must all have Sram brakes.
  • + 1
 Look again
  • + 1
 Need subtitles for Danny!
  • + 1
 Danny Hart is funny!

Post a Comment



