Bergamont E-Trailster 9.0 - eMTB Review









Bergamont have supplied us with some killer test bikes in the past, with their Trailster 140mm travel trail bike still being one of my favorite trail bikes for its solid feel and good manners. The E-Trailster hopes to build on that same and concept with the addition of a Bosch Performance CX motor, a 500wh battery, and they added chain-growth neutralizing idler wheel to minimize torque feedback from the simple, single-pivot rear suspension.



The E-Trailster 9.0 we tested is their top of the range model, retailing at a modest (compared to other eMTB's) €5199 and is spec'ed with a RockShox Pike fork and a Monarch shock; a SRAM EX1 drivetrain; Magura MT4 brakes; a Sun Ringlé wheelset; a predominantly Answer cockpit; and it showcases Manitou's new Jack dropper seatpost.







E-Trailster 9.0 Details



• Intended use: trail, all-mountain

• Travel: 140mm / 150mm

• Bosch Performance Line CX motor

• Bosch 500wh PowerPack battery

• Suspension: High pivot swingarm, with idler wheel torque neutralizer.

• 27.5" wheels

• SRAM EX1 drivetrain

• Sizes: XS, S, M, L

• Weight: 23.4 kg (actual, w/o pedal, DH/SG tires)

• Price: €5199

• www.bergamont.com

• Intended use: trail, all-mountain• Travel: 140mm / 150mm• Bosch Performance Line CX motor• Bosch 500wh PowerPack battery• Suspension: High pivot swingarm, with idler wheel torque neutralizer.• 27.5" wheels• SRAM EX1 drivetrain• Sizes: XS, S, M, L• Weight: 23.4 kg (actual, w/o pedal, DH/SG tires)• Price: €5199





Details and Build



The E-Trailster has a 6066 alloy, welded aluminum frame,] that includes a tapered head tube and internal cable routing. The axle spacing is not Boost width: 142mm rear and 100mm front - which arguably, is outdated for a 2017 eMTB. I'm not a boost fanboy, but if you are spending a chunk of money on a bike in 2017, it seems like a bad idea to drop behind trend when it's clear to see that the industry has made the decision to support Boost. On that same subject, the narrow, 24mm rims are also outdated, as were the narrow and mid-weight Maxxis Forecaster 2.35" width, Exo casing tires These were switched after ride number one to something heavier duty from the depths of my shed - a Super Gravity Magic Mary from Schwalbe and a Maxxis High Roller in the DH casing.





Cable routing is all internal on the E-Trailster Cable routing is all internal on the E-Trailster Locating the brakes inside the rear triangle isn't a new idea, but a great way to keep the caliper out of harm's way. Locating the brakes inside the rear triangle isn't a new idea, but a great way to keep the caliper out of harm's way.



The suspension is controlled by a 150mm travel Pike RCT3 fork, and a Monarch RT3 HV shock handles its 140mm travel rear suspension. SRAM's EX1 8-speed eMTB specific drivetrain and cranks connect the Bosch motor to the rear hub and to stop the bike, Bergamont chose Magura MT4 brakes, which appear under-powered. Their four pot brothers would seem the more sensible choice. Always choose extra power when weight isn't really an e-issue.





SRAM's eMTB specific EX1 drivetrain is currently the best choice for the genre. SRAM's eMTB specific EX1 drivetrain is currently the best choice for the genre.





Suspension Design



The aluminum frame uses a high swingarm pivot-point, located above and behind the Bosch motor. The seat stay pivot is located very close to the rear wheel's axle and there is a short rocker link mounted to the seat tube to drive the shock. An idler wheel and retention guide are located on the main pivot axis. The chain runs over the idler to eliminate chain feedback - similar to what we see on Commencal's latest downhill bike and some classic downhill bikes of the past.





The E-Trailster uses a high, single-pivot swingarm, armed with an idler wheel to ensure its 140mm rear suspension is unhindered by the torque of its Bosch motor. The E-Trailster uses a high, single-pivot swingarm, armed with an idler wheel to ensure its 140mm rear suspension is unhindered by the torque of its Bosch motor.













Geometry/Sizing



I opted for the XL sized frame, which has a 463mm reach, 66.5º head angle, a 74º seat angle and a 475mm chainstay. The bottom bracket sits 18mm below the wheel axles. It's interesting to note that the E-Trailster only increases by 10mm per size, from the medium up to the extra large - not a significant difference in frame size compared to the wide range of body types that will be riding them.











Motor



Bergamont uses the Performance CX Line motor from Bosch, along with the external 500wh PowerPack. The Bosch motor is currently the most popular on the market and the 500wh battery is one of the largest and most commonly used. Our bike came with the Bosch Purion display, with the software updated to 'eMTB' mode, which is now a free upgrade for on all Bosch powered bikes. This mode gives the rider the access to the whole range of power available, rather than switching between modes – pedal harder and you get more power, spin along gently and you will get the least assistance.





Bosch Performance CX motor with a 500wh external PowerPack Bosch Performance CX motor with a 500wh external PowerPack





The Purion display from Bosch could be smaller, but it gives you all the info you need. The Purion display from Bosch could be smaller, but it gives you all the info you need. The 500wh battery is now the norm on Bosch-powered eMTB's, I wouldn't want a smaller battery. The 500wh battery is now the norm on Bosch-powered eMTB's, I wouldn't want a smaller battery.







Specifications

Specifications Price $5199 Travel 140mm Rear Shock Rock Shox Monarch RT3 200x57 mm Fork Rock Shox Pike RCT3 27.5", 150 mm, Headset Cane Creek 40/15 series Cassette SRAM CS XG-899, 11-48t Crankarms SRAM FC EX1 Chainguide BGM pulley with chain guide Bottom Bracket Bosch, ISIS Rear Derailleur SRAM RD EX1, long cage Chain SRAM EX1 Shifter Pods SRAM SL EX1, 1x8-speed, trigger-shifter Handlebar Answer Pro Taper 750 AM, Grips BGM Race, MTB, double density, clamp version Brakes Magura MT4, hydraulic disc brake, Storm HC rotor: 180/180 mm Wheelset Sun Ringlé Charger Expert AL Tires Maxxis Forekaster, folding, EXO, 27.5x2.35 Seat SDG Falcon RL Seatpost Manitou Jack dropper post, 31.6 mm, 125 mm travel, Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC



























Climbing and Trail



The E-Trailster is one of the easiest eMTB's for climbing I've reviewed so far. The massive, 475mm-long chainstays help to keep the front end down, even when giving it voll gas on the climbs. The saddle position is the furthest forward in relation to the bottom bracket (180mm behind the BB on a horizontal plane) compared to any other eMTB I have tested, this gave a central position to attack the climbs.



The lack of pedal feedback through the chain and great support from the suspension lets it float over rough terrain easily, and it doesn't wallow with the shock's compression lever left open. I am finding that eMTB's require less anti-squat than a normal bike. The majority of the power now comes from the smooth, circular drive of the motor, instead of the jabby motion of a human's legs, which are not designed specifically for pedaling.









Bosch's latest eMTB specific power mode is fantastic. It makes tackling technical sections and tight corners simpler, as it's easier to feed the power gently through the cranks, and then gives you a boost when you drop the hammer in order to pop up and over obstacles. Using the normal Trail or Turbo modes often left you overcooking it around tight corners, or not having the power needed for short boosts up and over short climbs.











Descending



This is where the E-Trailster gets interesting. The mere 140mm travel, combined with the added weight of motor and battery, might be the best rear suspension system I have ever used on any bike, massively outperforming its actual travel. Plowing straight through rough sections, I thought the forks were broken. I felt impacts through the fork, but rarely did those impacts affect the rear suspension when the back wheel struck an obstacle.



As I have found in the past with suspension that use high pivots with no pedal kickback, the action through braking bumps and big hits is unbeatable, especially for flat pedal riders, who will find their feet always planted however rough it gets. Hitting huge holes or landing drops, the anticipated kick into the ankles never came and bottom out was almost unnoticeable. Such suspensions are normally compromised by pedal bobbing – highlighted by poor pedaling technique, but this issue doesn't come to light on the electric-assisted machine. The downside of this appears to be a difficulty in creating grip on smooth and flat corners. When you want to drive the rear wheel into the ground to generate grip, it seems to move off line and start to slide.



The Trailster outperforms what we would expect from its listed numbers, probably due to the heavy weight and improved sprung to unsprung mass ratio when compared to a non-assisted bike. The front portion of the bike could be slacker for even better descending, but that might just get me into high-speed trouble. The whopping 475mm chainstay length comes in to play here, giving big stability everywhere. Manuals were a little tough to start with, but a learned change of timing and heft meant that I could raise the front over any obstacle. Using a half crank timed with the motor boost to lift the wheel is another technique to be learned on an eMTB.



The E-Trailster felt vague compared to some other eMTB's I have on test. This could be due to a number of reasons: the small diameter tubes in the front triangle and the extra long rear end also seemed to create some flex, and I found lots of tire roll from the narrow rims. It also feels sluggish for eMTB, but however vague the feel might have been, the E-Trailster is a good platform in terms of pure downhill speed, its suspension, and its ability to take lines that others can't.











Technical Report









SRAM's EX1 Drivetrain: SRAM's eMTB specific EX1 drivetrain is currently the best choice for these machines. The single shift lever prevents twisting and grinding the chain over several cogs and teeth under huge wattage and the big steps between the gears mean less shifting is needed.









RockShox Pike fork: The Pike has been a benchmark fork for a number of years. I was glad to see the RCT3 version specced with 150mm travel was no match for the fantastic rear suspension system. I swapped it out for a Fox 36 to check the Pike was working, and it was.









Maxxis Forecaster Tires: No problems with the Maxxis Forecaster for its intended use of cross country riding or light trail outings. But give somebody a bike this capable and heavy, it will be the first thing to go. Heavier duty Schwalbe Magic Mary's with Vertstar/Trailstar rubber and Super Gravity casing fitted the bill.









Bergamont Idler Pulley: The idler pulley started chatting to us after a mere hundred kilometers on the bike, then screaming at me. Removal of the chain revealed a rough feeling bearing, but laying the bike on its side and soaking with oil calmed it down for the next 500km's and beyond. Even when running smoothly, the idler wheel adds extra noise to the drivetrain.









Pinkbike's Take:



The E-Trailster is a bit of a dark horse. Some might say that it has is cheap, outdated parts, it is ugly, and it lacks a posh, integrated battery. Turns out that none of that matters - the Berga is a monster. It's easy to ride, with bags of stability and grip. With a stiffer front end, some more travel, and some tweaks in its geometry, it could be unbelievable. It's currently the first choice to power out of the garage. — Paul Aston