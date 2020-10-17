Finals Start Lists: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 2

Oct 17, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Myriam Nicole was so keen for the win after losing the stripes last weekend but second would have to do.

Check out who will be last down the hill tomorrow for the second round of the 2020 DH World Cup in Maribor.




Elite Men:



Elite Women:



Junior Men:



Junior Women:




