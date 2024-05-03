First Look: Vittoria's New Mostro Enduro Race Tire

May 3, 2024
by Jessie-May Morgan  
photo


The Mostro is Vittoria's new gravity tire, slotting into the lineup between the Mota mud tire and Mazza all-conditions tire. The Italian brand position this one as the best option for "coarse loose conditions", which i'm sure will mean something different to us all. Like an increasing number of tires, the Mostro uses a 3-2-3 center tread pattern, with alternating chunky side knobs.

The Mostro is available in the Enduro and Enduro Race casing-compound combinations, initially in 29" x 2.4". A review to compare the ride quality of the Mostro to that of its closest competitor is in the works.


Vittoria Mostro Details

Wheel Sizes: 29" (27.5" due in 2025)
Width: 2.4" (2.6" due November)
Casings: Enduro (2 x 120 TPI) & Enduro Race (1 x 60 TPI)
Compound: Enduro (4C Graphene) & Enduro Race (Graphene + Silica)
Claimed Weight: 1,490 g (Enduro) / 1,460 g (Enduro Race)
Actual Weight: 1,546 g (Enduro Race)
Price: $68.95 (Enduro) / $72.95 (Enduro Race)
More info: vittoria.com

photo

photo
Leading edge
photo
Trailing edge

Down the center, the Mostro has that familiar alternating pattern of two and three blocks. The latter is made up of two smaller intermediate blocks with a much larger, somewhat arrow-shaped block in the middle. The intermediate blocks bridge between the center tread and edge knobs. At the edge, there are two alternating block types, one a little larger than the other. Both are irregular in shape, and bias inwards slightly toward the center tread.

Despite the clear similarities to a Maxxis Assegia, on the whole, the Mostro appears to have slightly smaller tread blocks and therefore more empty space between blocks, particularly in the fore-aft direction. Instead of a ramp at the leading edge of the center tread, the Mostro employs a stepped leading edge, as previously implemented on the Mazza. This additional edge is said to help the tire bite into soft ground while climbing. The center tread is relatively heavily siped, also. This careful removal of material to varying depths allows tire manufacturers to tune the stiffness of a tread block in various planes beyond what is possible with the rubber formulation alone.

The trailing edges of the center tread have a distinct curvature to them versus those of the Assegai.

photo
Progressive siping
photo
Reinforced edge blocks


The Mostro is now available in 29" x 2.4", with a 2.6" due by the end of the year, and 27.5" x 2.4" and 2.6" options coming in 2025. There are two casing options: Enduro, and Enduro Race. The former is the heavier of the two, with a 2 x 120 TPI casing. Meanwhile, the Enduro Race gets a 1 x 60 TPI casing with a reinforcement layer across the entire tire and a further additional protective insert that sits across the tread of the tire itself, as well as an anti-flat insert at the aramid bead. The 29" x 2.4" Mostro Enduro Race tire I have here weighs in at 1,546 grams. That's hefty by most standards, and actually 206 grams heavier than a 29" x 2.5" Assegai in DH Casing. There are no plans for a lighter Trail casing, for now.

photo
The Enduro Race casing (top) has a far more supple side wall than the Enduro casing (bottom)

The compound differs between the two casings, as well. On the Enduro casing, Vittoria use their tried and tested 4C Graphene formulation that employs four different rubber compounds across the tread pattern. In that way, they can tune the properties of each block such that they each deform, roll, grip and wear as needed. On the Enduro Race tire, Vittoria use a single rubber compound across the entire tread, and it is softer than any of the four employed on the Enduro casing. It also uses graphene as an additive to improve longevity and increase grip, but silica joins the party here as well. This additive is said to enhance grip in wet conditions.

In my hands, the Mostro Enduro Race rubber feels ever so slightly firmer than the rubber of a MaxxGrip Assegai, and appears to rebound a little faster too. That said, it is still a pretty slow rebound.

photo

On a 29mm internal width rim, the 29" x 2.4" Mostro Enduro Race measures up at 59mm wide (edge-to-edge of tread) at 25 PSI. It does however measure up a fraction wider at the side wall at 60.5mm. A review is underway - I'll report back once I have enough miles on a variety of terrain on these tires.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Tires Vittoria Vittoria Mostro


Author Info:
jessiemaymorgan avatar

Member since Oct 26, 2023
63 articles
Report
45 Comments
  • 24 2
 Looks like Vittoria has dissector'd the winning formula for this tire
  • 3 0
 Can we go back to 2019 and enjoy a Nicotine with 500 fewer grams and the same tread?
  • 14 0
 Why so heavy?
  • 11 1
 Am I reading it right that the published estimated weight is ~1200g vs the 1500 measured? Generally don't care if a tire weight is a bit off, and they usually are, but 300g?

Ah I see claimed weight above. Maybe the chart just has errors or an early draft
  • 5 0
 The way it’s been going in recent years. Hopefully a great tyre. I’ve tested the Martello, Barzo and about to test the Agarro, been so far impressed and moved my XC and Full suspension over to Vittoria. This is a welcome addition for those bigger days on the trail.
  • 7 0
 Outweighing a downhill tire by 200grams is certainly a choice, it'll be interesting to see how folks like it. Seems a bit heavy for me but Im no enduro racer
  • 3 0
 @tplambert: loved the Agarro as a rear tire in the summer. Rolls super fast but still has a bit of grip
  • 4 0
 @strangemeadowlark: the claimed weight of a dissector DD is 1109 g… at least the Vittoria is cheaper MSRP…but I couldn’t deal with almost an extra lb per wheel on a bike I plan on riding uphill.
  • 3 0
 @mtmc99: I’m really looking forward to it! No beef on Maxxis but I’m just interested at the price of Vittoria, and for me they operate in cold weather. The Martello has been absolutely amazing even in wet, I was quite surprised. Barzo also ok/good, I am relatively impressed for the price factor here in Germany.
  • 2 0
 @tplambert: Hi there, Im planing to buy Barzo 29x2.35 for my trail bike. How good/bad is grip for cornering?

Thanks.
  • 2 0
 @Brdjanin: uff, I’m not sure I would trust it for trail, but I bought and am going to change in summer to an Agarro for that. I’m 90kg. My opinion though is it is super super fast rolling, like ridiculously fast! and the sidewalls are quite big. But in gnarlier stuff I wouldn’t trust it. Probably a great rear tyre for down country?

Bear in mind I am an extremely intermediate rider. Others may have another experience!

That’s just my opinion, would be good to hear others opinions!
  • 2 0
 @tplambert: Im 77 kg rider. Planing to do some marathon races, and want for put 2.35 Barzo front and rear. I heard it is grippy as front tire...
  • 1 0
 @Brdjanin: well you are a lot lighter, for marathon they are probably great. They are light. Maybe an Agarro at the front and a barzo rear? Then at a minimum you have an extremely meaty yet good rolling tyre for grip at the front.
  • 2 0
 @Brdjanin: I've tried a bunch of tires, Maxxis, Specialized, Vittoria, Contentintal. At least for my riding style and terrain the Barzo's been one of my favorites, although I run double Mezcals on my XC bike... Rolls fast, predictable grip, not too heavy, lasts well, and relatively low MSRP. (I can often find them on sale for $50.)
  • 2 0
 @ILv2MTB: thanks mate, happy ride!
  • 1 0
 @tplambert: thank you!
  • 2 0
 @tplambert: You won't miss Maxxis at all
  • 11 0
 That tire looked skinny AF in the photos and Jesse's measurement confirmed it (59mm is 2.3" for those who didnt bother to do the conversion).
  • 2 0
 On top of being skinny the center knob depths appear rather shallow (i.e., wear out faster and not so great in deep soft conditions)
  • 6 0
 Vittoria tires generally are narrow, they used to label them as 2.3, changed the label but clearly forgot to actually widen the tires ... Thread is also typically narrower than the casing which makes for a more twitchy feel than it should be. Going with a 2.6 is the right choice as it gives you a tire of normal size for DH and Enduro. Now what is vert disappointing is that even on a brand new design they didn't bother fixing this.
  • 7 0
 At least it’s heavy!
  • 6 4
 skinny but heavy, there is something wrong here...
  • 1 1
 I thought that too.
Should be called the Leastro?
  • 1 0
 I have found that Vittoria sizes are on the small side. My E-Barzo 29x2.6 measured out at 2.45 and my Martello 29x2.4 measured out at just above 2.3. Not complaining, just wondering why.
  • 1 0
 @Balgaroth: my mezcal 2.6 measures 2.73"
  • 1 0
 @RonSauce: yeah my experience is with Enduro tires not XC so maybe it doesn't apply to light tires
  • 10 0
 "1,546 grams. That's hefty by most standards, and actually 206 grams heavier than a 29" x 2.5" Assegai in DH Casing."
All my 29" x 2.5" Assegai in DH Casing are 1450-1500g. DD comes to aroung 1300g though.
  • 11 4
 The best tire for me is whatever is in the clearance bin at the end of the season.
  • 1 0
 Check the tire recycling pile. I swear some people switch tires after 3 rides.
  • 6 0
 You don't need to capitalize graphene, or silica (which is not Silca, which should be capitalized).
  • 6 0
 One more step along the road to the 2 kg tire
  • 8 0
 That’s what inserts are for!
  • 2 0
 Maxxis out here sharing their homework google docs with the rest of the class
  • 1 3
 Ive been running mazza enduro tires the past couple months. Had to put a couple in the trash due to sidewall cuts already... Seems very weak compared to others I've tried. I wonder if they that's why they made these so heavy?
  • 8 0
 If my tire weighs 1500grams and side wall cuts are prevalent Ill riot
  • 2 2
 Why did you keep using them if you're trashing them in Florida of all places?
  • 2 0
 @schu2470: well I bought 4 of them at once. And I'm riding in western NC, never FL. I probably will go back to maxxis
  • 1 1
 Biggest plus is got to be the smaller hot patch,just spent one hour this morning painting that huge red sidewall patch on my two new Syerras.
  • 2 0
 Looks a bit like a Tioga Psycho
  • 1 0
 Are 2.6 the new 2.5? I mean i know 2.6 has been around for a while, but it seemed like that was too big for most.
  • 1 1
 With the side knobs so high are we supposed to corner on the sidewall alone? Super narrow and heavy to boot, looks like Vittorias have struck gold with this one...
  • 2 0
 Autobots clearly got screwed
  • 3 2
 Enduro tire? Looks kinda XC-ish to me. I need more tread and cowbell.
  • 1 0
 I can't be the only one who read that as "Mostly Enduro tire"
  • 1 0
 Is that Optimus Prime?







