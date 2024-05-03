First Look: Vittoria's New Mostro Enduro Race Tire



The Mostro is Vittoria's new gravity tire, slotting into the lineup between the Mota mud tire and Mazza all-conditions tire. The Italian brand position this one as the best option for "coarse loose conditions", which i'm sure will mean something different to us all. Like an increasing number of tires, the Mostro uses a 3-2-3 center tread pattern, with alternating chunky side knobs.



The Mostro is available in the Enduro and Enduro Race casing-compound combinations, initially in 29" x 2.4". A review to compare the ride quality of the Mostro to that of its closest competitor is in the works.





Vittoria Mostro Details



Wheel Sizes: 29" (27.5" due in 2025)

Width: 2.4" (2.6" due November)

Casings: Enduro (2 x 120 TPI) & Enduro Race (1 x 60 TPI)

Compound: Enduro (4C Graphene) & Enduro Race (Graphene + Silica)

Claimed Weight: 1,490 g (Enduro) / 1,460 g (Enduro Race)

Actual Weight: 1,546 g (Enduro Race)

Price: $68.95 (Enduro) / $72.95 (Enduro Race)

More info: vittoria.com

Leading edge Trailing edge

Progressive siping Reinforced edge blocks

The Enduro Race casing (top) has a far more supple side wall than the Enduro casing (bottom)

Down the center, the Mostro has that familiar alternating pattern of two and three blocks. The latter is made up of two smaller intermediate blocks with a much larger, somewhat arrow-shaped block in the middle. The intermediate blocks bridge between the center tread and edge knobs. At the edge, there are two alternating block types, one a little larger than the other. Both are irregular in shape, and bias inwards slightly toward the center tread.Despite the clear similarities to a Maxxis Assegia, on the whole, the Mostro appears to have slightly smaller tread blocks and therefore more empty space between blocks, particularly in the fore-aft direction. Instead of a ramp at the leading edge of the center tread, the Mostro employs a stepped leading edge, as previously implemented on the Mazza. This additional edge is said to help the tire bite into soft ground while climbing. The center tread is relatively heavily siped, also. This careful removal of material to varying depths allows tire manufacturers to tune the stiffness of a tread block in various planes beyond what is possible with the rubber formulation alone.The trailing edges of the center tread have a distinct curvature to them versus those of the Assegai.The Mostro is now available in 29" x 2.4", with a 2.6" due by the end of the year, and 27.5" x 2.4" and 2.6" options coming in 2025. There are two casing options: Enduro, and Enduro Race. The former is the heavier of the two, with a 2 x 120 TPI casing. Meanwhile, the Enduro Race gets a 1 x 60 TPI casing with a reinforcement layer across the entire tire and a further additional protective insert that sits across the tread of the tire itself, as well as an anti-flat insert at the aramid bead. The 29" x 2.4" Mostro Enduro Race tire I have here weighs in at 1,546 grams. That's hefty by most standards, and actually 206 grams heavier than a 29" x 2.5" Assegai in DH Casing. There are no plans for a lighter Trail casing, for now.The compound differs between the two casings, as well. On the Enduro casing, Vittoria use their tried and tested 4C Graphene formulation that employs four different rubber compounds across the tread pattern. In that way, they can tune the properties of each block such that they each deform, roll, grip and wear as needed. On the Enduro Race tire, Vittoria use a single rubber compound across the entire tread, and it is softer than any of the four employed on the Enduro casing. It also uses graphene as an additive to improve longevity and increase grip, but silica joins the party here as well. This additive is said to enhance grip in wet conditions.In my hands, the Mostro Enduro Race rubber feels ever so slightly firmer than the rubber of a MaxxGrip Assegai, and appears to rebound a little faster too. That said, it is still a pretty slow rebound.On a 29mm internal width rim, the 29" x 2.4" Mostro Enduro Race measures up at 59mm wide (edge-to-edge of tread) at 25 PSI. It does however measure up a fraction wider at the side wall at 60.5mm. A review is underway - I'll report back once I have enough miles on a variety of terrain on these tires.