Gwendalyn Gibson Broke Collarbone in Crash at Mairiporã XC World Cup 2024

Apr 15, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
Gwendalyn Gibson crashed during the third lap of the women's cross-country Olympic distance race on Sunday and has now revealed that she broke her collarbone in the crash. She had surgery in Brazil this morning and will fly home to Colorado as soon as possible.

She said she's not yet sure about what the timeline for recovery will be, but she's hoping to make it to Nove Mesto which will be the final Olympic qualifier. Looking at the lap times before the crash, Gibson had the 17th fastest time on the first lap, but had moved up to 14th position by the end of the second lap after the fifth fastest lap time in the second lap.

bigquotesI broke my collarbone, just had surgery this morning in Brazil and I’ll fly home as soon as possible. Not 100% sure on the timeline but I will start PR with my team back in Colorado and start getting me back ready for the rest of the World Cup season, I hope to make it to Nove Mesto!

Devastating to start the year like this but sometimes these things are a blessing in disguise, looking forward to the come back.Gwendalyn Gibson

Gibson is no stranger to recovering from injuries after breaking her kneecap during the 2022 season. She went on to have a breakout year with a win in Short Track in Snowshoe, a second place finish at Mont-Sainte-Anne and a third place at World Championships. She then signed with Trek Factory Racing ahead of the 2023 season.

We wish Gibson all the best with this recovery.

1 Comment
  • 3 0
 Get well soon Gwendalyn, the crash footage looked nasty.







