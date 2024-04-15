Gwendalyn Gibson Broke Collarbone in Crash at Mairiporã XC World Cup 2024

I broke my collarbone, just had surgery this morning in Brazil and I’ll fly home as soon as possible. Not 100% sure on the timeline but I will start PR with my team back in Colorado and start getting me back ready for the rest of the World Cup season, I hope to make it to Nove Mesto!



Devastating to start the year like this but sometimes these things are a blessing in disguise, looking forward to the come back. — Gwendalyn Gibson