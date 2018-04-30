Leatt DBX 2.0 Trail Helmet - Review

Details
The DBX 2.0 is Leatt's most affordable half shell coverage helmet. Carrying over much of the technology present in its sibling, the DBX 3.0
, the DBX 2.0 offers the same level of protection, without quite as many bells and whistles, and at a lower price of $100.
Aesthetically, Leatt did a great job with the DBX 2.0. For a helmet that sells $100, I wouldn't have been surprised to find out that it cost $20 - $40 more. The color selections are simple and subdued, but not in a way that looks cheap. The DBX 2.0 uses a standard buckle, foregoing the 3.0's magnetic Fidlock buckle, and it also has a fixed visor, but the safety features incorporated into the helmet are identical to its more expensive counterpart.
Leatt DBX 2.0 Details
• Use: Trail, All Mountain
• Polycarbonate shell
• 3D in-molded impact foam for improved energy absorption
• 20 vents
• Breakaway visor
• Dri-Lex moisture-wicking, breathable, anti-odor, washable liner
• EN1078, CPSC 1203 certified
• Size: S (51-55cm), M (55-59cm), L (59-63cm)
• Weight: 313 grams - Size Medium, as tested.
• MSRP: $99.99 USD
• www.leatt.com
There are 20 ample sized vents in the helmet to keep air moving. The visor is fixed, as opposed to the adjustable one found on the higher end DBX 3.0. The helmet uses Leatt's "Quattro Force Control" fit system that is basically a large dial that adjusts the fitment and has a fancy name.
The safety and technology that has been incorporated into the helmet is substantial for the price. There are 10 Armourgel (a viscoelastic material that hardens on impact) discs are individually mounted into the harder EPS foam of the helmet and rotate independently of each other. In the event of a crash, the turbines are designed to compress and rotate, absorbing energy and also allowing the helmet liner to move slightly, a similar concept to what occurs with a slip-plane system like MIPS.
Those blue turbines are said to reduce up to 30% of the energy transmitted to the head from a concussion-strength hit. Leatt's tests also show that they reduce up to 40% of the rotational acceleration that comes with almost anything other than a straight on impact to the head. Leatt is one of the few companies that makes some of their research and test data public, which can be viewed here.In Action
Just like with saddles, helmet fit is going to be a matter of personal preference, but for reference, I typically wear a size medium with helmets from other major manufacturers, and the DBX 2.0 was no exception. The helmet doesn't feel as if it offers quite as much coverage at the back of the head compared to a Specialized Ambush or POC Tectal, but it still extends further than a traditional XC lid. I somewhat expected to notice the turbines pressing on my head, but that wasn't the case at all. The padding is very comfortable, moisture-wicking, and washable. The dial in the back for adjusting tension, which Leatt calls their "Quattro Force Control" is easy to adjust. There's an indexed vertical adjustment to help better adapt the retention system to the back of your cranium and keep everything in place when you're bounding down the trail, of which it does an excellent job.
Glasses are nearly as important for preventing eye damage as a helmet is for the brain, so the two nicely fitting together is imperative. I have been wearing the DBX 2.0 with both Smith's PivLock Overdrive and POC's Crave glasses, they both mesh nicely with the helmet. Some helmets will annoyingly bump against the top of the glasses' frames while riding, especially with the larger sized POC frames, but the Leatt has a comfortable amount of room. There's ample clearance above the ear, and it doesn't push the frames down onto my ears, thus avoiding any headache inducing pressure.
The visor on the DBX 2.0 is fixed in place. It does sit a little lower and come into my field of vision more than I typically prefer, but within a couple of minutes I was used to it, and it has been a nonissue since. Where I live in Brevard, NC, many days can have temperatures in the 70s and 80s with nearly 100% humidity, conditions that can make it feel like you're in a Southern Appalachian sweat lodge - complete with dehydration and trail side hallucinations. For that reason, air and climate control with any helmet is a top priority for me. A recent humid day where temps hovered near 85 F (29 C) gave me a chance to see how the DBX 2.0 handled summer-like conditions. I was very happy with how relatively cool my head stayed with the helmet; it does a better job than several of the much more expensive helmets out there at heat management. The pads did a decent job of absorbing sweat, and the helmet kept air flowing, even at slower speeds. I really didn't think about the helmet a lot while suffering uphill, something that I would deem a compliment on any hot day.
Pinkbike's Take
Issues
The one small nag I have is the vertical adjustment in the back of the retention system. It's easy to adjust, almost too easy. When transporting the helmet, I would find it slipping to the highest setting, opposite of what I preferred. The indexing that holds it in one of the three positions selected could use a little more of a catch. That being said, it was extremely easy to adjust back to where I needed, although I could see it being a feature that progressively gets even easier to move with the additional wear. Once on my head, it stayed exactly where it was supposed to which is what matters.
|Leatt's DBX 2.0 helmet is a good option for a solid, all-around trail helmet. It's packed with features to keep your head safe, performs well, and looks great. I wouldn't think twice about spending $100 on it, and would certainly give it a strong consideration if you're in the market for a new half shell lid that performs above its price.—Daniel Sapp
4 Comments
The new helmet is (until now) ok - but that still could be solved in a much better way.
Besides this: I love the (full face) helmet!
Post a Comment