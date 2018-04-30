Leatt DBX 2.0 Trail Helmet - Review

Issues



The one small nag I have is the vertical adjustment in the back of the retention system. It's easy to adjust, almost too easy. When transporting the helmet, I would find it slipping to the highest setting, opposite of what I preferred. The indexing that holds it in one of the three positions selected could use a little more of a catch. That being said, it was extremely easy to adjust back to where I needed, although I could see it being a feature that progressively gets even easier to move with the additional wear. Once on my head, it stayed exactly where it was supposed to which is what matters.

