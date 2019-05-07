Local Flavours: The Complete Guide to Riding on the Sunshine Coast, BC

This was my first time in British Columbia, which might come as a surprise to a few, as I've been producing content for BC-based Pinkbike for half a dozen years now, and somehow managed to snag some goods overseas before I was even able to pay my west coast neighbors to the north a visit. A quick drive from downtown to West Vancouver's Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal provided me with my first glimpse of what lies ahead of me, and it was staggeringly beautiful. This might've been my first trip to BC, but I've long been inspired by still and moving imagery alike, and through vicarious means as I followed along through social media my friends and their many adventures here. It's one thing to see it from a distance, though still very easy to appreciate, and it's also just as easy to pretend that maybe there's some hyperbole at play here. But once you're in the thick of it; once you're surrounded by so much beauty that it hurts as much as it charms, the gravity of this place changes. I experienced 2 full days of sunshine out of my 7 on the Sunshine Coast, and this would still prove to be one of the most impactful and eye-opening mountain bike trips of my life. The people, the scenery, and the trails would, in the end, prove to be game changing for me and I'm already a little desperate to return to see even more of it.

A Bit About the Region

Getting to the Sunshine Coast

The Best Trails to Ride on the Sunshine Coast

This is going to be a bit of an impossible task, but I'll give it my best. The reality is that I would need years to explore all of what is available now, and by the time I wrapped it up there would be hundreds of miles of fresh cut loam factories that weren't there when I started. I don't know that anyone has had a chance to actually ride everything on the Sunshine Coast. There are some people who have ridden 99% of the South Coast, but have barely touched the stuff around Powell River on the North Coast, and vice versa. When I put these together, I try and get as comprehensive a sample size as I can, but I can honestly say that after 6 straight days of riding both Coasts, I wouldn't even say I began to scratch the surface of what this place offers. Oh, and I lovedI rode. All of it. Nothing left me feeling anything short of pure joy. So there's that to consider. Because of the enormity of this place and the amount of trail available to ride, I'm going to try and keep my breakdown fairly general in terms of the riding areas. I'm sure there are some people who can break things down into a much more nuanced and detail-oriented fashion, but this will at least help get you started.If you're taking a ferry over from Vancouver, which is very often the case for visitors to the Sunshine Coast, then Gibsons will be your first glimpse of this stunning landscape and community. The first trails are 5 minutes up the road from the ferry drop off at Sprockids Bike Park. Doug Detweiler is behind the organization of the group of 8-18 year olds who are largely responsible for much of the initial work that went into these trails. Despite the youthful name, there is actually a wide variety of trail types for riders of any and all levels and disciplines. Much like the rest of the Sunshine Coast, the closer you are to the trailhead, the mellower the pitch. As you work away from the road and up into the mountains, the trails tend to get quite a bit steeper. While most of the freeride features that put the Coast on the map are found between Roberts Creek and Sechelt, Gibsons does have a handful of really creative flow lines and wooden structures scattered throughout the forest. To be sure, the main draw to Gibsons is the simple fact that you're finally here, in one of the single best places on the planet to ride your bike. Oh and the loam. There's more honest to goodness loam than you can imagine in these here woods.This is where The Coastal Crew made their mark on the rest of us. The trail made famous in their "Kranked 8: Revolve" segment from a decade ago is somewhere above Robert's Creek, and trails continue to be built since that iconic moment in mountain biking cinematic history that have drawn a great deal of inspiration from what Norbs, Dylan, Kyle J, and Curtis did on camera in 2009. Many of the trails here are in fact repurposed logging skids, often dancing back and forth along the fall line. Everything in these woods is either drenched in green, or carries a shade of dampened chestnut brown. The moss almost has a glow to it, and the depth of the loam and organics throughout virtually every single trail is staggering. The area is also known as the B&K trails and they really do offer something for riders looking for everything. Another plus is that these trails are very easy to shuttle.Sechelt sits opposite a sandbar from Robert's Creek but manages to offer up some pretty distinct types of terrain compared to the mostly loamy stuff found throughout the rest of the Sunshine Coast. Don't get me wrong, there's quite a lot of loam here, but you will find a bit more rock as well, with granite lined chutes and some straight up slab and boulder fields with loads of line choices to choose from. Many of the trails are shuttleable, but this is really a great place to string together a bunch of trails for a slightly more XC-oriented ride compared to the rest of the South Coast.I realize that this place doesn't really need an introduction on this here website, but for those of you new to the sport; welcome first and foremost. As far as Coast Gravity goes, it's a year-round, low elevation ocean front forest with 12 stunning trails built by some of the most talented builders and riders on the planet: The Coastal Crew. Riders are whisked to the top of the park by shuttle service, and from there have a range of trails to choose from, including massive and perfectly sculpted jump lines, steep and loamy hand built singletrack, and ultra wide corridor trails for people looking to just dip their toes into the mix.Powell River is the largest population center on the Sunshine Coast, and in truth is really made up of 5 or 6 separate trail networks that surround the town. It's home to 2 of the absolute loamiest trails I have ever ridden and has become synonymous with the BC Bike Race, although the South Coast plays host to the event as well. The trails around Powell River generally tend to favor the mid to short travel trail bike segment, although there is a growing contingent of youth and dedicated trail builders looking to utilize the copious amounts of fall line terrain at the ready throughout the North Coast. There are loads of massive all-day epics to be found around Powell River, with much of it employing creative use of lumber, and all of it playful and fun. The views can be staggering as well, with Mount Mahoney a stone's throw from the coastline, and moss drenched forests that are both mysterious and inviting at the same time. Side note: The World Health Organization has called Powell River the least polluted city on the planet, so you can happily treat your lungs to some high-quality air while working hard on those pedals!