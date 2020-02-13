Lucas Cruz Joins the Norco Factory Racing Team

Lucas Cruz has announced on social media that he will be the latest rider to join the Norco Factory Racing Team after riding with Vali Höll on the Sram TLD team for the past two years.
The young Canadian rider saw some great successes while racing as a Junior with seven top-five finishes and a 4th place at the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs last year. For 2020 however, he joins Sam Blenkinsop and Henry Fitzgerald onboard the Norco Factory team.
|Cannot thank Norco Factory Team enough for this amazing opportunity! A Canadian brand with cutting edge tech and wicked teammates, it’s really a dream come true! Let’s go racin’— Lucas Cruz
With 2020 being Lucas' first year as an Elite rider we can't wait to see how he will adapt to his first season in the big leagues. Find out how he feels about the upcoming season in our interview with 10 of 2019's top Junior riders who are racing as Elites in 2020
