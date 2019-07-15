Nerding Out - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019

At a Glance

Sector Times



Men

Sector 1

1. Amaury Pierron - 37.320

2. Ed Masters +0.934

3. Mike Jones +0.952

4. Thomas Estaque +1.031

5. Loris Vergier +1.057



Sector 2

1. Amaury Pierron - 45.111

2. Mike Jones +0.481

3. Loic Bruni +0.621

4. Thomas Estaque +0.863

5. Laurie Greenland +0.910



Sector 3

1. Loic Bruni - 37.049

2. Amaury Pierron +0.227

3. Troy Brosnan +0.703

4. Laurie Greenland +0.848

5. Brendan Fairclough +0.871



Sector 4

1. Laurie Greenland - 38.324

2. Davide Palazzari +0.066

3. Amaury Pierron +0.098

4= Brendan Fairclough +0.137

4= Jack Moir +0.137



Sector 5

1. Amaury Pierron - 18.879

2. Hugo Frixtalon +0.461

3. Finn Iles +0.485

4. Troy Brosnan +0.512

5. Mark Wallace +0.543



Perfect Lap



2:56.683



Fastest Run



2:57.008





Women

Sector 1

1. Tracey Hannah - 42.471

2. Marine Cabirou +0.580

3. Veronika Widmann +1.251

4. Nina Hoffmann +1.418

5. Agnes Delest +1.735



Sector 2

1. Tracey Hannah - 54.115

2. Marine Cabirou +0.867

3. Camille Balanche +0.996

4. Nina Hoffmann +1.114

5. Sian A'Hern +1.816



Sector 3

1. Mariana Salazar - 44.498

2. Marine Cabirou +0.004

3. Veronika Widmann +0.949

4. Tracey Hannah +1.203

5. Eleonora Farina +1.559



Sector 4

1. Mariana Salazar - 42.867

2. Tracey Hannah +0.145

3. Marine Cabirou +0.844

4. Camille Balanche+1.101

5. Eleonora Farina +1.102



Sector 5

1. Mariana Salazar - 21.688

2. Marine Cabirou +0.363

3. Eleonora Farina +0.496

4. Tracey Hannah +0.633

5. Nina Hoffmann +1.632



Perfect Lap



3:25.639



Fastest Run



3:27.600





