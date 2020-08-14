Results: Sun Peaks Air DH & Overall Standings - Crankworx Summer Series

With her win in the Sun Peaks Air DH, Vaea Verbeeck takes the overall Crankworx Summer Series victory ahead of Casey Brown and Andreane Lanthier Nadeau. Finn Iles took a victory lap down the course after wrapping up the overall earlier this week, with Bas Van Steenbergen winning the race and wrapping up second in the overall ahead of Rhys Verner in third. Next up, Crankworx Innsbruck from September 30 - October 4th. Elite Women
1. Vaea Verbeeck 6:42.593
2. Miranda Miller +5.233
3. Georgia Astle +10.193
4. Casey Brown +11.257
5. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau + 12.138
Elite Men
Women's Overall points after 12 races
1. Bas Van Steenbergen 6:05.746
2. Rhys Verner +2.721
3. Jesse Melamed +3.032
4. Kasper Wooley +3.117
5. Kirk McDowall +5.530
Men's Overall points after 12 races
