Results: Sun Peaks Air DH & Overall Standings - Crankworx Summer Series

Aug 14, 2020
by Sarah Moore  
Your women's overall winner


With her win in the Sun Peaks Air DH, Vaea Verbeeck takes the overall Crankworx Summer Series victory ahead of Casey Brown and Andreane Lanthier Nadeau. Finn Iles took a victory lap down the course after wrapping up the overall earlier this week, with Bas Van Steenbergen winning the race and wrapping up second in the overall ahead of Rhys Verner in third. Next up, Crankworx Innsbruck from September 30 - October 4th.


Elite Women

1. Vaea Verbeeck 6:42.593
2. Miranda Miller +5.233
3. Georgia Astle +10.193
4. Casey Brown +11.257
5. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau + 12.138


Women's Overall points after 12 races

Finn Iles
Your men's overall winner


Elite Men

1. Bas Van Steenbergen 6:05.746
2. Rhys Verner +2.721
3. Jesse Melamed +3.032
4. Kasper Wooley +3.117
5. Kirk McDowall +5.530


Men's Overall points after 12 races


Check out the schedule in the Pinkbike Primer and stay glued to our Instagram for live updates.




12 Comments

  • 5 0
 Congrats to mountain biking and Crankworks for holding this event and OBVIOUSLY to Finn on the overall win. Big ups to all who rode, built and helped out.
  • 1 0
 Did Finn race are DH or just take a victory lap? I don't see him on the results short list...
  • 1 0
 He did a cruisey fun lap as his Air DH race run, so wasn't in the top 5 times.
  • 1 0
 The picture shows Finn drinking a beer but the article says Bas won?
  • 2 0
 Finn won the overall for the series, hence the beer celebration.
  • 1 0
 Finn won the overall.
  • 1 0
 Bas won Air DH today but Finn is the overall summer series winner.
  • 2 0
 Incorrect. It is champagne not beer.
  • 1 0
 @DYELTP: should've been beer.
  • 2 0
 Finn = series champ.
  • 1 0
 It states "overall winner". Most points.
  • 1 0
 That’s one confusing way to present results.

