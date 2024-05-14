Review: Sweet Protection Primer Mips Helmet

New ¾ shell helmets may be stealing the spotlight this season, due in no small part to their polarizing looks, but that doesn't meant that everyone has suddenly decided to stop wearing half shell helmets. There's still plenty of demand for a traditional trail helmet, one that doesn't look like you hit the trails after a sci-fi cosplay convention. That's where something like the Sweet Protection Primer Mips comes in. It's a newer addition to the company's helmet lineup, one that hits a slightly more affordable price point than their higher end offerings.



The $150 Primer is available in three sizes (SM, ML, and LXL) and in seven different colors, everything from the basic black shown here to a purplish 'Panther' color scheme. The Primer is both CPSC 1203 and EN 1078 certified, although it hasn't been tested to the NTA 8776 e-bike standard, a certification that's becoming more common.



Primer Mips Details



• 13 vents• 360 Occigrip fit system• Sizes: SM, ML, LXL• Weight: 396 grams (ML)• Mips Evolve liner• CPSC 1203 and EN 1078 certified• MSRP: $150 USD

The padding is fairly thin, but still comfortable. Three positions for the height of the Occigrip fit system.

+ Comfortable, secure & silent fit

+ Lots of color options



- Three position visor is a bit flimsy

- No place to stash sunglasses

The Primer Mips is a solid option for riders searching for a good-looking trail helmet that ticks almost all the boxes. The lack of a spot for sunglasses is unfortunate, but if that's not on your list of 'must haves' then the Primer is well worth considering. — Mike Kazimer

The Primer feels like a high-end helmet, and even when compared directly to its $250 sibling, the Bushwacker 2Vi, it's not immediately clear which one would have a lower price. The plastic shell fully extends over the edges of the EPS foam liner, preventing dents or dings if the helmet inadvertently gets knocked around when it's not in use.13 large vents, plus channels above the brow help keep air circulating. The vent positioning leaves a nice flat spot at the top of the head, which could be useful for mounting a light or camera, or providing some extra impact protection if you do the classic 'over the bars and straight to the dome' maneuver.The breakaway visor is a little flimsy feeling, but thankfully it doesn't rattle, and it stayed put in whichever of the three positions I set it to. It's secured on each side of the helmet with rivet-style fittings that can be pushed back into place if it does come off, whether that's from a crash or something like a low hanging branch.Sweet Protection's '360 Occigrip' fit system consists of a ratcheting dial at the back of the helmet that snugs up a plastic band that goes around a rider's entire head, and the system's height can be adjusted on the fly by pulling down or pushing it up into one of three positions.The Primer uses the Mips Evolve Core system, which has a black low-friction liner attached to the inside of the helmet by four small rubber bands. The removable helmet pads are velcroed directly onto the liner, and once the helmet's on the system is unnoticeable. I didn't experience any creaking either, the bane of some other Mips-equipped helmets.The Primer fit my medium sized, oval shaped head very well right out of the box. For reference, the POC Tectal and Giro Source are two of my favorites when it comes to overall fit, and I'd say the Primer is right there in the mix, although the fit isn't quite as deep feeling as the Source.I actually got along better with the fit of the Primer compared to the Sweet Protection Bushwhacker 2Vi – the Primer felt a little less top heavy, and didn't push as much into the upper back part of my skull. As with any helmet, it's always best to try before you buy – even within the same brand different models may suit different head shapes.The Primer's four sections of padding aren't super thick, but they're well positioned, and I don't have any complaints about the overall comfort. Most of my rides have been in more spring-like conditions, but on the handful of warmer, sunnier days that I wore the helmet for it remained comfortable, with good sweat management.The fit of the Primer worked very well for me, and I'm a fan of the low key looks, but there's one missing feature: any way to store sunglasses when they're not in use. Sweet Protection mentions the Primer's 'seamless eyewear integration' in their marketing copy, but that only refers to the fact that you can wear sunglasses with this helmet; it doesn't mean you'll actually have a spot to stash them when grinding up a steamy climb. The higher end Bushwacker does have slots specifically for stashing sunglasses arms – it's a real shame that design couldn't have trickled down to the Primer.At 396 grams, the Primer's weight is fairly typical for a trail helmet. The price is a little higher than similar options, although not as pricey as a POC – for reference, here's a quick price / weight rundown of the Primer's contemporaries:Lazer Coyote: $109 / 340 gramsSpecialized Tactic: $110 / 380 gramsGiro Source: $130 / 351 gramsPOC Tectal: $180 / 352 grams