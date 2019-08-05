Video: Riding an Abandoned Swimming Pool in Scotland

A few BTS pics from the recce in April





Back at the start of the year, I came across Tarlair Swimming Pool online. Situated in the North East of Scotland, Tarlair Pool was a popular location for Scottish holidaymakers but as European holidays became more affordable, Tarlair became abandoned. Today the site remains derelict but locals still head down to walk around and remember the pool in its former glory.Myself and Joe Urquhart knew that this would be a cool location to do trials video in as it had some rad features. In April we headed up to check it out and find out how rideable everything was. After a successful recce, we couldn't wait to get back up and start filming. In total, the video took 3 full days spread across a month. The first day of filming proved really successful and we managed to get a lot more than we expected to. Day two wasn't as great as rain totally stopped everything and proved to be a wasted journey. We came back two days later keen to get the film finished and we did just that.One thing I loved while doing this film was how excited the locals where to see something being done with the pool. We had plenty of conversations with various locals that reminisced about Tarlair in its former glory and how they'd like to see it done up and brought back. I hope they see the video and like what we've done.