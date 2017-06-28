Singing in the Rain: Vallnord DH World Cup 2017 Trackwalk - Photo Epic









Wet, wet, wet. Here we are back in the rainy Pyrenees for the second time in the 2017 DH World Cup calendar; a little more central for this one, returning to the Catalan-speaking territory of Vallnord, Andorra. The aggressively steep and rock-strewn hillside, half exposed to the elements, half smothered deep in an evergreen forest, has played host to some four World Cup races in its history, plus not forgetting the quite infamous World Champs of 2015. While Rachel Atherton may have taken four wins out of an available six, the men's category has never seen a repeat winner with the likes of Bruni, Thirion, Minnaar, Peat, and Gee Atherton all having done the business just once, but never again.



Turbulent atmospherics, shall we say, have rocked the boat before, most memorably for Worlds 2015, with brutal downpours turning the track into a fast-flowing torrent of sludge, thankfully drying out to a small extent for race day. This summer it seems racers are once again flat out of luck with huge thunderstorms and heavy rain sweeping through the valley two a penny and the forecast offering little comfort. Vallnord is always a stop that commands respect regardless of conditions, however. Beginning very gradually, racers find a tipping point somewhere after halfway that hurls them straight down toward the valley floor without mercy. Only a true 'steeps specialist' with the stamina to hold it wide open across the top sections will prosper…



Whoever that person may be it's looking more likely that they will do it aboard a 27.5 machine, with teams like Mondraker, Commencal and Trek all dropping the big hoops in favour of the 'old new standard' if you take our meaning. Santa Cruz Syndicate and Intense Factory Racing will be standing by their over-sized machines, however. Tomorrow, it's on…







After a more than shaky start to the 2017 season, the racing could be very unpredictable once again. After a more than shaky start to the 2017 season, the racing could be very unpredictable once again.





The number 1 plate ready to rock on the front of Tracey Hannah's Polygon. The number 1 plate ready to rock on the front of Tracey Hannah's Polygon.





Vallnord is the only track currently on the circuit with pits at the top of the track. Jack Moir makes the morning commute... Vallnord is the only track currently on the circuit with pits at the top of the track. Jack Moir makes the morning commute...





The heli was on a mission today bringing the last of the bits and bobs (massive ones) to the high altitude pits. The heli was on a mission today bringing the last of the bits and bobs (massive ones) to the high altitude pits.





No such thing as a bad view high above La Massana. No such thing as a bad view high above La Massana.





Eliot Jackson and mechanic Paul Miles piece the last bits of the Giant Factory pits together. Eliot Jackson and mechanic Paul Miles piece the last bits of the Giant Factory pits together.





IFR fidgeters. IFR fidgeters.





Did someone say 'wild course preview?' Brook MacDonald answered the call this morning. Did someone say 'wild course preview?' Brook MacDonald answered the call this morning.





Jamie Tilbury checks the click counts for Tracey's series leading sled. Jamie Tilbury checks the click counts for Tracey's series leading sled.





Views that never get... alright let's call them 'timeless' for a change. Views that never get... alright let's call them 'timeless' for a change.





The gondola is the best place to hide from the storms rolling over the mountains. The gondola is the best place to hide from the storms rolling over the mountains.





Fastest mechanic in the West, John Hall, motors over to Fox for A.G's fork service. Fastest mechanic in the West, John Hall, motors over to Fox for A.G's fork service.





Are you a man or a mouse? Are you a man or a mouse?





Team Kona, kick off one of the more demanding track walks on the circuit. Team Kona, kick off one of the more demanding track walks on the circuit.





Mellow beginnings, quickly morphing into the steep and the loco. Mellow beginnings, quickly morphing into the steep and the loco.





One of the longer tracks on the calendar and it only gets harder and more physical as it goes on. One of the longer tracks on the calendar and it only gets harder and more physical as it goes on.





Build a bridge, get over it. Tell jokes, repeat them. Both simple enough formulas. Build a bridge, get over it. Tell jokes, repeat them. Both simple enough formulas.





Claudio Caluori was here. Claudio Caluori was here.





Alex Fayolle currently sits tenth in the series, he'll look to creep back up the standings at a track he has gone well at in the past—taking his maiden podium finish last year. Alex Fayolle currently sits tenth in the series, he'll look to creep back up the standings at a track he has gone well at in the past—taking his maiden podium finish last year.





First signs of trouble on the gradual transition, from friendly to not so, on this gnarly track. First signs of trouble on the gradual transition, from friendly to not so, on this gnarly track.





These catch fences are likely to be as busy as anyone this weekend. These catch fences are likely to be as busy as anyone this weekend.





Smooth, smooth... for how long? Smooth, smooth... for how long?





Photographer, Boris Beyer, orders a Pina Colada to the biggest jump on the course. He's a weather-confident fellow. Photographer, Boris Beyer, orders a Pina Colada to the biggest jump on the course. He's a weather-confident fellow.





Familiar turns have been plumped up a fair bit and should stay rut free for at least the first half hour or so of practice. Familiar turns have been plumped up a fair bit and should stay rut free for at least the first half hour or so of practice.





The YT Mob are back up to three, although with Angel Saurez only here to watch. The YT Mob are back up to three, although with Angel Saurez only here to watch.





The fast open sections are largely unchanged except for the removal of the second gap jump on the first straight. The fast open sections are largely unchanged except for the removal of the second gap jump on the first straight.





We'll be stoked to see this gravel start to fly. We'll be stoked to see this gravel start to fly.





Freeride New Zealand going full Gene Kelly in the rain. Freeride New Zealand going full Gene Kelly in the rain.





Fresh off the win at Crankworx Innsbruck, is Hart about to turn his season around? Fresh off the win at Crankworx Innsbruck, is Hart about to turn his season around?





This much-photographed left-hander has been piled a little higher so ready for riders to feel extra G's. This much-photographed left-hander has been piled a little higher so ready for riders to feel extra G's.





Fashion over for function, for Erik Irmisch. Fashion over for function, for Erik Irmisch.





Manon Carpenter is sitting back in fourth in the overall, she'll have her eye on clambering her way up the rankings. Manon Carpenter is sitting back in fourth in the overall, she'll have her eye on clambering her way up the rankings.





What kind of week are we in for here in La Massana? We have our suspicions and they ain't pretty. What kind of week are we in for here in La Massana? We have our suspicions and they ain't pretty.





Caption this! Actually wait, no... cancel that. Caption this! Actually wait, no... cancel that.





Beautiful berms, check. Beautiful mountain, double check. Beautiful berms, check. Beautiful mountain, double check.





The scenery becomes even more spectacular after a deluge of rain. The scenery becomes even more spectacular after a deluge of rain.





Current series leader, Greg Minnaar, is always one of the most methodical when it comes to analyzing tracks. Current series leader, Greg Minnaar, is always one of the most methodical when it comes to analyzing tracks.





The lower sections of track have taken a hammering after masters world champs, plenty of big holes already waiting for the first riders to drop in tomorrow. The lower sections of track have taken a hammering after masters world champs, plenty of big holes already waiting for the first riders to drop in tomorrow.





Blenki and the Norcos inspect where the going gets rougher and rougher every year. Blenki and the Norcos inspect where the going gets rougher and rougher every year.





Is this the track where Blenki and his prototype Norco will finally get a chance to really shine? Is this the track where Blenki and his prototype Norco will finally get a chance to really shine?





Cobwebs of roots litter the length of the track with more like to appear as the dirt is ripped from the surface. Cobwebs of roots litter the length of the track with more like to appear as the dirt is ripped from the surface.





When the going first starts to get seriously steep, the track has shifted two-metres to the right for a little freshen up. When the going first starts to get seriously steep, the track has shifted two-metres to the right for a little freshen up.





If the riders are reading this, something's gone very wrong... If the riders are reading this, something's gone very wrong...





Roots or nasty chicken wire? It's only 'rock and a hard place' dilemmas here on out. Roots or nasty chicken wire? It's only 'rock and a hard place' dilemmas here on out.





The axle-deep ruts of the middle-lower section, set to erode still further. The axle-deep ruts of the middle-lower section, set to erode still further.





Live on air, it's Wyn TV... Live on air, it's Wyn TV...





Tahnee Seagrave inspects the lower half of the course where things really begin to get steep. Tahnee Seagrave inspects the lower half of the course where things really begin to get steep.





The slopes of Vallnord are no easy beast to tame, a track to really separate the men from the boys. The slopes of Vallnord are no easy beast to tame, a track to really separate the men from the boys.





If you don't like gratuitous amounts of roots look away n... ah too late. If you don't like gratuitous amounts of roots look away n... ah too late.





Goodbye gnarly channel section of old... Goodbye gnarly channel section of old...





...hello off-camber field section. ...hello off-camber field section.





This section will quickly rut up but will be carnage for the early morning B practice. This section will quickly rut up but will be carnage for the early morning B practice.





Some new wonky taping will push riders/huckers right of the original line. Some new wonky taping will push riders/huckers right of the original line.





The wild weather may look spectacular but poses a huge headache to riders with the track surface becoming treacherous in the wet. The wild weather may look spectacular but poses a huge headache to riders with the track surface becoming treacherous in the wet.





Why do we deserve such terrible mid-summer weather Tahnee? She doesn't know. Why do we deserve such terrible mid-summer weather Tahnee? She doesn't know.





Give me five Elliot Heap! Actually, let's just leave it. Give me five Elliot Heap! Actually, let's just leave it.





Dust woz 'ere... Dust woz 'ere...





Come out and watch! Bring a bin bag to sit on though. Come out and watch! Bring a bin bag to sit on though.





A lovely, flat, grassy turn reminiscent of the last couple of Crankworx rounds. A lovely, flat, grassy turn reminiscent of the last couple of Crankworx rounds.





Loris and Luca inspect the impressive huck to flat that completes the race track. Loris and Luca inspect the impressive huck to flat that completes the race track.





Things are looking mighty moist right now, but that just leaves a lot of room for improvement. Or race drama. We're staying positive. Things are looking mighty moist right now, but that just leaves a lot of room for improvement. Or race drama. We're staying positive.





The view that greets the riders at the bottom of the track after a wild ride down La Massana. We're in for quite a race, whatever the weather... The view that greets the riders at the bottom of the track after a wild ride down La Massana. We're in for quite a race, whatever the weather...





