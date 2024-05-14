Teaser for 'Anytime' - A New Feature MTB Film from Red Bull & Anthill Films

World Premiere This Summer and Coming to Red Bull TV Fall 2024
The release of a new teaser unveils Anytime
, an upcoming mountain bike feature film set to premiere globally on Red Bull TV in fall 2024. Produced by Red Bull and Anthill Films and presented by Shimano, the film follows an ambitious new generation of freeriders as they attempt to redefine what's possible on two wheels.Starring:
Patricia Druwen, Lucy Van Eesteren, Vinny Armstrong, Harriet Burbidge-Smith, Brage Vestavik, Kade Edwards, Brett Rheeder, Thomas Genon, Hannah Bergemann, Robin Goomes, Vaea Verbeeck, Cami Nogueira, Emil Johansson, Carson Storch, and Casey Brown.
For the Anthill crew, Anytime
marks a return to immersive action films like unReal
(2015) and Return to Earth
(2019) after releasing two feature documentaries - Long Live Chainsaw
(2021) and The Engine Inside
(2023).
|Making Anytime has been an incredible experience. We often found ourselves exploring uncharted ground on multiple fronts. It was a unique challenge to showcase such a diverse group of athlete perspectives and their vision for the sport. But ultimately I think we’ve captured the shared values of a new generation of freeriders that every mountain biker will be able to relate to.—Darcy Wittenburg, Anthill Films
A world premiere is in the works for this summer and you’ll be able to watch Anytime
exclusively on Red Bull TV this fall. Anytime
is presented by Shimano, with support from Maxxis, Arosa Lenzerheide’s Bike Kingdom and Evoc.
Learn more about the film HERE
.
Inquire about hosting a premiere event HERE
.