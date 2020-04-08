Tenet's New Occult Flat Pedals - Pond Beaver 2020

Apr 8, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  
Tenet Omen pedals


Tenet, a small company based in Bellingham, Washington, recently expanded their lineup with the addition of the Occult flat pedal. The pedal's aluminum platform measures 110x105mm, and is only 14mm thick at the center. There's a chromoly spindle, with three bearings and a bushing to keep everything spinning smoothly.

Mountain bikers love to argue, and the merits of pins that thread in from the backside of the pedal body versus grub screws that thread in from the top have led to hilariously long debates in the comments section. With the Occult pedals, either option is possible.

Occult Pedal Details

• 11 pins per side
• 6061-T6 aluminum body
• Chromoly spindle
• Dimensions: 110mm x 105mm
• Colors: onyx, gun metal, umber.
• Free pedal refresh within the first year
• Lifetime crash replacement program
• MSRP: $99 USD
ridetenet.com
The pedals come with 11 thread-thru pins installed on each side, and a bag of grub screws if that's the route you'd like to go. There are also washers to adjust the thread-thru pin height, and there's even a socket that can be used to disassemble the pedals when it's time for a rebuild.

On the topic of rebuilds, Tenet offers a free pedal refresh program for the first year. Smash them for a season, and then send them back before a year is up and Tenet will give them a complete rebuild, including replacing any pins that have been damaged.

The Occult pedals retail for $99 USD, and are available in three color options: onyx, gun metal, or umber.


Tenet Omen pedals
The Occult pedals are available in onyx, gun, metal, and umber. Also known as black, silver, and bronze.


Tenet Omen pedals
The pedals measure 14mm at the center, and 17mm at the leading and trailing edges.
Tenet Omen pedals

Tenet Omen pedals
A set of grub screws, washers, and a socket are included with the Occults.
Tenet Omen pedals




Pinkbike Pond Beaver 2020



17 Comments

  • 17 0
 Hard day for me. More time to rip berms I suppose
  • 2 0
 haha. good visual.
  • 2 0
 I heard there's some good dirt in Bermont.
  • 6 0
 Looks clean! Also, under $100... Hard pressed to find a wide platform pedal in that price range with a free rebuild...
  • 4 0
 Dang. free rebuild!
  • 3 0
 Are these like merchandise for the film?
  • 1 0
 Can speak on their pedals but owned stems and handlebars from them and they are fantastic and will cut bars to any length you want. Great brand
  • 3 0
 only counting 11 pins
  • 4 0
 These pedals go to Eleven.
  • 2 0
 Excellent products and service from this company. Check them out!
  • 3 1
 ......The Movie
  • 3 1
 the movie came after. they even took his logo
  • 1 0
 Chris Nolan gon' sue somebody
  • 1 0
 that's a nice looking pedal!
  • 1 0
 Looks like a T-Mac
  • 1 1
 Deity TMac, is that you
  • 1 2
 Brand awareness much?

