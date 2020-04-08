Tenet's New Occult Flat Pedals - Pond Beaver 2020

Tenet, a small company based in Bellingham, Washington, recently expanded their lineup with the addition of the Occult flat pedal. The pedal's aluminum platform measures 110x105mm, and is only 14mm thick at the center. There's a chromoly spindle, with three bearings and a bushing to keep everything spinning smoothly.



Mountain bikers love to argue, and the merits of pins that thread in from the backside of the pedal body versus grub screws that thread in from the top have led to hilariously long debates in the comments section. With the Occult pedals, either option is possible.



Occult Pedal Details



• 11 pins per side

• 6061-T6 aluminum body

• Chromoly spindle

• Dimensions: 110mm x 105mm

• Colors: onyx, gun metal, umber.

• Free pedal refresh within the first year

• Lifetime crash replacement program

• MSRP: $99 USD

• ridetenet.com

• 11 pins per side• 6061-T6 aluminum body• Chromoly spindle• Dimensions: 110mm x 105mm• Colors: onyx, gun metal, umber.• Free pedal refresh within the first year• Lifetime crash replacement program• MSRP: $99 USD

The Occult pedals are available in onyx, gun, metal, and umber. Also known as black, silver, and bronze.

The pedals measure 14mm at the center, and 17mm at the leading and trailing edges.

A set of grub screws, washers, and a socket are included with the Occults.

The pedals come with 11 thread-thru pins installed on each side, and a bag of grub screws if that's the route you'd like to go. There are also washers to adjust the thread-thru pin height, and there's even a socket that can be used to disassemble the pedals when it's time for a rebuild.On the topic of rebuilds, Tenet offers a free pedal refresh program for the first year. Smash them for a season, and then send them back before a year is up and Tenet will give them a complete rebuild, including replacing any pins that have been damaged.The Occult pedals retail for $99 USD, and are available in three color options: onyx, gun metal, or umber.