Video: Belgian Cobbles with Joe Parkin, Mark Scott & Alex McGuinnis in 'Creepy Fatigue'

Back in November of 2019, an Instagram message popped up from Mark Scott.



"Me, Krunk Shox [Alex McGuinnis] and Santa Cruz are planning a little road bike trip to Belgium in January. We thought it’s something that you’d be interested in being part of."



The answer was simple: “[Expletive deleted] yes.



Back in the ‘80s, before Mark, Krunk and Santa Cruz bikes were even born, a 19-year-old me went to Belgium to become a bike racer.



Back then, if you were an aspiring North American bike racer of any note, you went to Europe to hone your craft. You could absolutely race bikes in places other than Europe, but it was most definitely the world center of cycling. — Joe Parkin