Video: Belgian Cobbles with Joe Parkin, Mark Scott & Alex McGuinnis in 'Creepy Fatigue'

Jun 4, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesBack in November of 2019, an Instagram message popped up from Mark Scott.

"Me, Krunk Shox [Alex McGuinnis] and Santa Cruz are planning a little road bike trip to Belgium in January. We thought it’s something that you’d be interested in being part of."

The answer was simple: “[Expletive deleted] yes.

Back in the ‘80s, before Mark, Krunk and Santa Cruz bikes were even born, a 19-year-old me went to Belgium to become a bike racer.

Back then, if you were an aspiring North American bike racer of any note, you went to Europe to hone your craft. You could absolutely race bikes in places other than Europe, but it was most definitely the world center of cycling.Joe Parkin

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 my arms are tired....... eyeballs are bouncing in my sockets and needing a good whiskey for warmth.
  • 1 0
 for the record: that song in the intro and at the end is not representative for Belgian music.
  • 1 0
 Are you speaking to traditional Belgian music in particular?

