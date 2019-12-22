Video: Bike Park Laps in Morzine with a Mac Ride

Running a business is hard work
, but when we get the call to go shred, no is not an option. Luca takes a break from the office to shred Super Morzine with Resort Manager Tom Hardman. Dad Ben provides the lift with the genius Mac Ride system.
We are a company growing up with young shredders in waiting across the team. Sharing your passion with your kids has to be one of the most rewarding things a parent can do. Make sure they're enjoying the moment as much as you are and cherish the memories!
Filmed by @scott_windsor
/ @MTBBEDS
