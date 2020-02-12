Video: First UCI MTB XC Marathon Race in the Middle East

Feb 12, 2020
by Sarah Moore  

On February 7, 2020, the first edition of the HERO Dubai marathon XC race took place in Hatta-Dubai, the first stage of the HERO World Series.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos XC Racing


5 Comments

  • 7 1
 I've been a good boi. Getting good grades in my classes, showing up to work early, helped elderly lady cross the street, toppled communism.

Can you people at Pinkbike please release Grim Donut?
  • 1 0
 I helped Communism cross the street, was class in my grade and toppled an old lady, can I have a review of a Trek Session?
  • 2 0
 "The very earth is trying to repel Dubai, to dry it up and blow it away. The new Tiger Woods Gold Course needs four million gallons of water to be pumped on to its grounds every day, or it would simply shrivel and disappear on the winds."

Sounds like a great place to ride.

www.google.com/amp/s/www.independent.co.uk/voices/commentators/johann-hari/the-dark-side-of-dubai-1664368.html%3famp
  • 2 0
 Never bin dair nor duhn dhat.
  • 1 0
 Does the womens field have to ride in a burka?

Post a Comment



