VIDEOS

Video: Kirt Voreis & His Drone Buddy

Jun 12, 2018
by Kirt Voreis  
Buddy Drone

by Voreis
Views: 834    Faves: 4    Comments: 4


Be active, be creative and happiness can be found! @sports_doug, @pedalfitruss and I filmed this edit about a month ago. I thought up the idea after hearing the song, Feelin Whitney by Post Malone, because it reminded me of negative times dealing with depression in my life. It also reminded me of what helped me overcome those situations: exercise and creativity.

I’ve witnessed depression destroy many people’s lives and even entire communities. The town I grew up in, Fontana, Ca, was a thriving town in the 1970s because of a steel mill, Kaiser Steel. The mill closed and it drastically changed everyone’s life. There were many suicides during that time that sent the youth of these workers into a depression that was fuelled by meth and alcohol. They in turn grew up addicted and depressed, and the cycle continued into their children. I learned early to make positive out of all the negative surrounding me and to make my own happiness because it’s easy to fall into a destructive pattern. I’ve made mistakes dealing with depression but am very thankful for the outlets that gave me better choices! Be active, be creative and happiness can be found. It works for me!

Must Read This Week
Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2018
101308 views
Qualifying Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2018
69643 views
18 Accessories We Like - 2018 Summer Gear Guide
67227 views
The One Tool That World Cup Mechanics Can't Live Without?
63447 views
Aaron Gwin's Mystery Derailleur - Leogang DH World Cup 2018
59296 views
Tech From the Pits - Leogang World Cup DH 2018
52893 views
A $999 Wireless Dropper Post, New Tires, Tools & More - Taipei Cycle Pre-Show
48902 views
Practice Photo Report: Following The Herd - Leogang DH World Cup 2018
38800 views

7 Comments

  • + 6
 He’s such a dude! Love all of his work! And yeah, exercise makes EVERYTHING better. Except the day after the day after a hard session. Then you ache, like a bitch. But that pain, is GOOD pain!! :-)
  • + 2
 You have a great project there Kirt. Depression, anxiety, isolation, PTSD, etc are the epidemics of these times. Mountain biking has been a very important part of my life to keep my head above the waters in harsh times. I really got the soul of that video. Thanks!! Salute
  • + 6
 I want to put googley eyes on everything I own now.
  • + 4
 That made me all warm and fuzzy inside. I need a friend like Kirt. And his drone.
  • + 2
 Kirt Voreis is Awesome!
  • + 1
 can't drink beer, can't be friend.
  • + 1
 Aww, Droney!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.026876
Mobile Version of Website