Video: Kirt Voreis & His Drone Buddy

Be active, be creative and happiness can be found!
, @pedalfitruss
and I filmed this edit about a month ago. I thought up the idea after hearing the song, Feelin Whitney by Post Malone, because it reminded me of negative times dealing with depression in my life. It also reminded me of what helped me overcome those situations: exercise and creativity.
I’ve witnessed depression destroy many people’s lives and even entire communities. The town I grew up in, Fontana, Ca, was a thriving town in the 1970s because of a steel mill, Kaiser Steel. The mill closed and it drastically changed everyone’s life. There were many suicides during that time that sent the youth of these workers into a depression that was fuelled by meth and alcohol. They in turn grew up addicted and depressed, and the cycle continued into their children. I learned early to make positive out of all the negative surrounding me and to make my own happiness because it’s easy to fall into a destructive pattern. I’ve made mistakes dealing with depression but am very thankful for the outlets that gave me better choices! Be active, be creative and happiness can be found. It works for me!
