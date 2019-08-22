Video: Shakedown Day - EWS Northstar 2019

With the penultimate round of this year's Enduro World Series coming up this weekend in Northstar California, the pressure is on for the pro riders to grab as many points as possible. There can’t be many more tricky places to do so either - the stages here are steep, rocky and covered in a seemingly infinite layer of ultra-fine dust. Shakedown day was as ever the unofficial starter's pistol for the weekend's riding and with plenty of technical riding to come over the next few days, it was decided that the teams would get a chance to get used to the loose in the slightly more bike park surroundings of two trails called Livewire and Gypsy.

4 Comments

  • + 3
 The 2 custom Trek Slash are beautiful, need a closer look
  • + 1
 Hmmm I wonder if Rude will win.
  • + 1
 Send it Randy is no longer #oncoil ! good luck Marco!
  • + 1
 Can only speak for myself but absolutely loving the EWS! so good!

