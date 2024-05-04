Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
Fantasy
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Fantasy League DH
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: The Brutal Opening Round of 2024 - Inside the Tape with Ben Cathro
May 4, 2024
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
30 Comments
We are trackside here at Fort William! Ben Cathro get's excited and breaks down some lines and techniques at the opening round of the Fort William Downhill World Cup. Watch, Learn, Laugh, Like, &
Subscribe
.
Inside the Tape is presented by
Shimano
Posted In:
Racing and Events
DH Racing
Inside The Tape
Sponsored
DH Bikes
Ben Cathro
Fort William World Cup Dh 2024
Downhill Racing
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,107 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Semi-Final Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
76163 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
69578 views
More Tech Randoms - Fort William World Cup 2024
42759 views
Review: Zerode G3 - A Belt Driven, Gearbox Equipped DH Bike
42451 views
Bike Check: Greg Minnaar's Norco Prototype DH Bike at Fort William World Cup
41849 views
Timed Training Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2024
41255 views
How Tight? Examining the UCI's Clothing Rules for DH Racing
38233 views
Martin Maes is Racing a Modified E-Bike in the Fort William World Cup Downhill
32964 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup
30 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
39
4
BenPea
(10 hours ago)
Brutal for the future of DH.
[Reply]
16
0
shaun-ridefast-michael
(9 hours ago)
Not sure why you got negative props. After looking at the qualifying post comments, then the semi's comments it's pretty clear things are going backwards and downhill (no pun intended). So, yes, I'd have to agree with you the future looks bleak indeed. ..... It's sad and pains me to say it because I don't want to, but it's the unfortunate reality at the moment.
[Reply]
10
0
brucemacd
FL
(8 hours ago)
@shaun-ridefast-michael
: Only 11 riders on the start list for the elite women final, that is really poor! There's some really talented riders narrowly missing out on the finals because of this stupid new format.
[Reply]
2
0
nateb
FL
(7 hours ago)
@brucemacd
: yup and to top it off one of them was on my fantasy team haha.
[Reply]
3
0
brucemacd
FL
(7 hours ago)
@nateb
: Yeah, me too haha!
[Reply]
8
0
BenPea
(6 hours ago)
@shaun-ridefast-michael
: Exactly. I didn't mean it (only) as a cheap.gag. People can sense that something's really not right in how things are being run and the lack of respect the sport and its fans are being shown. The latest broadcast shambles is just another thing, on top of rider entry fees, the daylight robbery of US fans and all the other issues raised previously. I was trying to be optimistic last season, but things have tipped.
Sorry, Cathro. This is nowt to do with you.
[Reply]
4
0
BenPea
(6 hours ago)
@brucemacd
: And there's a lot of big names/teams and therefore sponsors not getting any coverage this weekend because of the semis happening in the dark.
[Reply]
1
0
suspended-flesh
FL
(5 hours ago)
A Legacy of Brutality.
[Reply]
1
0
vondur
(5 hours ago)
@suspended-flesh
: Ah yes, a Misfits reference. Nice.
[Reply]
19
0
lagunabeachbikepark
(5 hours ago)
Here’s our HBO Max login:
shred@lagunabeachbikepark.com
pw: Dick420Pound69
[Reply]
1
0
suspended-flesh
FL
(5 hours ago)
4:45 AM Tomorrow. I'll be there beer in hand. I have my own Max/BR - thanks tho.
[Reply]
1
0
funboi-parisi
(1 hours ago)
Regardless if true, take my upvote
[Reply]
6
0
beater32
(7 hours ago)
Love Ben's child like enthusiasm.
[Reply]
4
0
devinkalt
(9 hours ago)
Ben it seems like it is painful for you to watch from the sidelines and you want to ride the track haha
[Reply]
3
0
paulpimml
(5 hours ago)
The guy launching the big jump at 1:26 without a rear tire looks mental
Who was that? Rider and wheel sponsor deserve an extra shoutout.
[Reply]
3
0
blacktea
FL
(9 hours ago)
What happened to Valentina Roa Sanchez?
[Reply]
1
0
sfarnum
(6 hours ago)
Maybe injured in practice? She posted on insta like she was intending to race
[Reply]
3
0
Stangreel
(9 hours ago)
Thanks for the tyre and advice at AE Ben really appreciate it
[Reply]
2
0
santa-banshee
(9 hours ago)
That was cool. Loved it
[Reply]
1
0
weedoot
(9 hours ago)
Anyone know where we can watch the final or reply in the UK, can't seem to find anything on GCN?
[Reply]
2
1
JonnyNorthmore
FL
(9 hours ago)
Discovery+
[Reply]
2
0
AntN
(51 mins ago)
Can DH just go back to RedBull TV FFS!
[Reply]
1
0
wolftwenty1
FL
(9 hours ago)
What’s going on with Laurie?
[Reply]
6
0
90sMTBEnjoyer
(9 hours ago)
He got a flat and wasn't protected so he didn't qualify for the finals
[Reply]
6
1
wolftwenty1
FL
(9 hours ago)
@90sMTBEnjoyer
: damn. Those boys need inserts.
[Reply]
4
19
90sMTBEnjoyer
(9 hours ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
@wolftwenty1
: an insert is just another piece to flap about when the tyre blows off the rim. They don't stop flats, they damp the tyre feel and make it so that the average consumer doesn't ruin a rim if their tyre blows. In DH, they're riding hard enough that a flat will ruin the rim, insert or no insert.
[Reply]
5
1
razzle
FL
(8 hours ago)
@90sMTBEnjoyer
:
Just as 'flat' as my Fantasy League picks, guess I should've 'inserted' different riders!
[Reply]
3
0
nateb
FL
(7 hours ago)
@90sMTBEnjoyer
: it also keepeth the tire on the rimith
[Reply]
2
0
succulentsausage
FL
(3 hours ago)
@wolftwenty1
: judging from the amount of small sharp rocks on the ground at Fort Bill I’d say a puncture was more likely which an insert would not help. Maybe someone who was there can shed light on where his flat happened since have no freakin semis livestream, smh.
[Reply]
1
0
suspended-flesh
FL
(5 hours ago)
Nice Ben! More big jump clips please. This is where we miss Kade.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Pinkbike Instagram
Newsletter Signup
Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.044676
Mobile Version of Website
Sorry, Cathro. This is nowt to do with you.
shred@lagunabeachbikepark.com
pw: Dick420Pound69
Just as 'flat' as my Fantasy League picks, guess I should've 'inserted' different riders!