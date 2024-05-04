Video: The Brutal Opening Round of 2024 - Inside the Tape with Ben Cathro

May 4, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

We are trackside here at Fort William! Ben Cathro get's excited and breaks down some lines and techniques at the opening round of the Fort William Downhill World Cup. Watch, Learn, Laugh, Like, & Subscribe.

Inside the Tape is presented by Shimano
Shimano logo


Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Inside The Tape Sponsored DH Bikes Ben Cathro Fort William World Cup Dh 2024 Downhill Racing


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,107 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Semi-Final Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
76163 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
69578 views
More Tech Randoms - Fort William World Cup 2024
42759 views
Review: Zerode G3 - A Belt Driven, Gearbox Equipped DH Bike
42451 views
Bike Check: Greg Minnaar's Norco Prototype DH Bike at Fort William World Cup
41849 views
Timed Training Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2024
41255 views
How Tight? Examining the UCI's Clothing Rules for DH Racing
38233 views
Martin Maes is Racing a Modified E-Bike in the Fort William World Cup Downhill
32964 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

30 Comments
  • 39 4
 Brutal for the future of DH.
  • 16 0
 Not sure why you got negative props. After looking at the qualifying post comments, then the semi's comments it's pretty clear things are going backwards and downhill (no pun intended). So, yes, I'd have to agree with you the future looks bleak indeed. ..... It's sad and pains me to say it because I don't want to, but it's the unfortunate reality at the moment.
  • 10 0
 @shaun-ridefast-michael: Only 11 riders on the start list for the elite women final, that is really poor! There's some really talented riders narrowly missing out on the finals because of this stupid new format.
  • 2 0
 @brucemacd: yup and to top it off one of them was on my fantasy team haha.
  • 3 0
 @nateb: Yeah, me too haha!
  • 8 0
 @shaun-ridefast-michael: Exactly. I didn't mean it (only) as a cheap.gag. People can sense that something's really not right in how things are being run and the lack of respect the sport and its fans are being shown. The latest broadcast shambles is just another thing, on top of rider entry fees, the daylight robbery of US fans and all the other issues raised previously. I was trying to be optimistic last season, but things have tipped.
Sorry, Cathro. This is nowt to do with you.
  • 4 0
 @brucemacd: And there's a lot of big names/teams and therefore sponsors not getting any coverage this weekend because of the semis happening in the dark.
  • 1 0
 A Legacy of Brutality.
  • 1 0
 @suspended-flesh: Ah yes, a Misfits reference. Nice.
  • 19 0
 Here’s our HBO Max login:

shred@lagunabeachbikepark.com
pw: Dick420Pound69
  • 1 0
 4:45 AM Tomorrow. I'll be there beer in hand. I have my own Max/BR - thanks tho.
  • 1 0
 Regardless if true, take my upvote
  • 6 0
 Love Ben's child like enthusiasm.
  • 4 0
 Ben it seems like it is painful for you to watch from the sidelines and you want to ride the track haha
  • 3 0
 The guy launching the big jump at 1:26 without a rear tire looks mental Big Grin Who was that? Rider and wheel sponsor deserve an extra shoutout.
  • 3 0
 What happened to Valentina Roa Sanchez?
  • 1 0
 Maybe injured in practice? She posted on insta like she was intending to race
  • 3 0
 Thanks for the tyre and advice at AE Ben really appreciate it
  • 2 0
 That was cool. Loved it Smile
  • 1 0
 Anyone know where we can watch the final or reply in the UK, can't seem to find anything on GCN?
  • 2 1
 Discovery+
  • 2 0
 Can DH just go back to RedBull TV FFS!
  • 1 0
 What’s going on with Laurie?
  • 6 0
 He got a flat and wasn't protected so he didn't qualify for the finals
  • 6 1
 @90sMTBEnjoyer: damn. Those boys need inserts.
  • 4 19
flag 90sMTBEnjoyer (9 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @wolftwenty1: an insert is just another piece to flap about when the tyre blows off the rim. They don't stop flats, they damp the tyre feel and make it so that the average consumer doesn't ruin a rim if their tyre blows. In DH, they're riding hard enough that a flat will ruin the rim, insert or no insert.
  • 5 1
 @90sMTBEnjoyer:
Just as 'flat' as my Fantasy League picks, guess I should've 'inserted' different riders!
  • 3 0
 @90sMTBEnjoyer: it also keepeth the tire on the rimith
  • 2 0
 @wolftwenty1: judging from the amount of small sharp rocks on the ground at Fort Bill I’d say a puncture was more likely which an insert would not help. Maybe someone who was there can shed light on where his flat happened since have no freakin semis livestream, smh.
  • 1 0
 Nice Ben! More big jump clips please. This is where we miss Kade.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.044676
Mobile Version of Website