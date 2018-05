Video: Canadian DH Champ Trains for World Cup Racing on Vancouver's North Shore

The dirt was all-time!

Pebble surfing on the wide open drops of Mystery DH.

Before the race season, Canadian National DH Champion Kirk McDowall trains on Cypress Mountain - the wild west of the North Shore. It's high speed trails through old-growth yellow cedar not only make for great World Cup practice, but are visually stunning. Recent rain and heavy fog made this day particularly Vancouver-y, but we couldn't have been more stoked to hang out in the forest and capture some video!Film + edit: Petr Basel / @petrbasel Photos: Petr Basel / @petrbasel Kirk is supported by @dunbarcycles @schwalbe , Dissent Labs, @spyoptic and @raceonlysprings