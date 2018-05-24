VIDEOS

Video: Canadian DH Champ Trains for World Cup Racing on Vancouver's North Shore

May 24, 2018
by kirkmcdowall  
Kirk McDowall ripping down Cypress

by dunbarcycles
Comments: 1


Before the race season, Canadian National DH Champion Kirk McDowall trains on Cypress Mountain - the wild west of the North Shore. It's high speed trails through old-growth yellow cedar not only make for great World Cup practice, but are visually stunning. Recent rain and heavy fog made this day particularly Vancouver-y, but we couldn't have been more stoked to hang out in the forest and capture some video!

Photo Petr Basel petrbasel

Photo Petr Basel petrbasel
The dirt was all-time!

Photo Petr Basel petrbasel
Photo Petr Basel petrbasel
Pebble surfing on the wide open drops of Mystery DH.

Photo Petr Basel petrbasel

Film + edit: Petr Basel / @petrbasel
Photos: Petr Basel / @petrbasel
Kirk is supported by @dunbarcycles, @devinci, @troyleedesigns, @raceface, @schwalbe, Dissent Labs, @spyoptic and @raceonlysprings

6 Comments

  • + 5
 Cypress: The land of Line choices where none of them are good, but some are better than others and only the skilled can make any of it look anything less than hard
  • + 4
 Yet another amazing trail within minutes of downtown. The true mtb capitol of the world. Who's got it better than y'all? NOBODY!
  • + 0
 Bend OR is pretty much the same. Great riding.
  • + 1
 I'm headed to Cypress and Seymour in a few weeks and that got me STOKED. What trails at Cypress are the best? We're used to riding the rampage site, so anything's fair game.
  • + 1
 Loved that! Good luck for your season Kirk, and hats off to Petr on the film + edit ????
  • + 1
 Ha, the ???? was supposed to be a fist pump emoji...

Post a Comment



