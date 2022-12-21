Crankworx Announces 2023 Season Including July Dates for Whistler

It’s been a wild couple of years, but definitely some of my favourite seasons of racing as well. I’m feeling good for sure, it feels nice to take a bit of time off the bikes here and recharge after a pretty long and hectic season. I already can’t wait to head to NZ late January and get training and riding again though! For next year one of the things I’m looking forward to a lot is to build off the momentum from this year and improve on some areas. DH will be a bigger focus for this off season I think, as I just love riding it and would love to have a bit more speed to get closer to the top guys! — Bas van Steenbergen, 2022 King of Crankworx