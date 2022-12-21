Crankworx Announces 2023 Season Including July Dates for Whistler

Dec 21, 2022
by Official Crankworx  
Chris Pilling photo
The stomp heard around the world. Tomas Lemoine at Red Bull Joyride 2022. Photo: Chris Pilling

Competition wrapped just five weeks ago in Rotorua, but we're continuing full gas through a short off-season.

We'll be kicking off international MTB competition season in 2023 with a shuffled calendar that will bring the action to New Zealand in March, before heading back Down Under to Australia in May. June will bring Crankworx into the thick of World Cup DH racing in Europe, before the season’s final battles play out in Canada in July.

Pro competition from the Crankworx World Tour in 2023 will once again be available live and on demand on Red Bull TV.

The 2023 Crankworx World Tour dates are:

March 18-26: Crankworx Rotorua
May 17-21: Crankworx Cairns
June 21-25: Crankworx Innsbruck
July 21-30: Crankworx Whistler

As the first stop in 2023, Rotorua returns to pole position on the tour, a place in the calendar it occupied from 2015-2020. Crankworx Rotorua 2023 will be set in the native bush and towering Redwood trees of the Whakarewarewa Forest, as well as the tracks built around the vibrant event village at Skyline Rotorua. The New Zealand stop on the tour combines riding with culture, a unique mix that has led to this festival stop being called “the soul of Crankworx.” Tikanga Māori (Māori customary practices) are woven into every aspect of the Sothern Hemisphere stop.

Clint Trahan
Branded by mud. Sam Blenkinsop, sharing the love. Photo: Clint Trahan

Jay French photo
Red Bull's Dawid Godziek, sending it on the updated Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza course. Photo: Jay French

Photo Clint Trahan
Vibes are always on point in Rotorua. Photo: Clint Trahan

Clint Trahan photo
2022's Tahiwha DH in the Whakarewarewa forest got the full roster of racers (incl. CWNEXT rider Ethan Donohoe) out amongst the Redwoods. Photo: Clint Trahan

Cairns, which made its Crankworx debut in 2022, will shift to May for the second year of competition on sun scorched Aussie soil. The world's best athletes will be back to weave their way through the rainforest to battle the Smithfield tracks that can only be described as works of dirt art. This includes the infamous croc tail and the huge dirt half pipe, the first of its kind in Crankworx history, on the Slopestyle course. In its first year in 2022, the Cairns festival quickly captured riders’ and fans’ hearts with its raucous crowds who celebrated every single moment at max volume (accompanied by an unprecedented number of shoeys).

Con Chronis photo
The spirit of Crankworx was alive and well for Year One in Cairns. Photo: Con Chronis

Clint Trahan photo
Ellie Smith, on the Smithfield DH track in the rainforest. Photo: Clint Trahan

Con Chronis photo
Hometown hero Mick Hannah practically caused a riot after winning the Specialized Dual Slalom. Photo: Con Chronis

Clint Trahan photo
Rogatkin-calibre cellies. Photo: Clint Trahan

Clint Trahan photo
Photo: Clint Trahan

Innsbruck retains its prime spot in the European race calendar in June for its seventh year in 2023. The Austrian festival will once again follow on the heels of the World Cups in Lenzerheide and Leogang, bringing Crankworx’s all-star lineup together with some of the world’s top downhillers. The only European stop on the Crankworx World Tour, Crankworx Innsbruck mixes urban city vibes with big mountain adventure, making it a unique, high-energy place to bring together the top names in MTB with the local community for Crankworx good times.

Florian Breitenberger photo
We never get tired of this view. Goldstone's whip makes it even better. Photo: Florian Breitenberger

Clint Trahan photo
Bernd Winkler and Mike Ross with their unplanned (??) tandem double backies. Photo: Clint Trahan

Clint Trahan photo
Robin Goomes put on a masterclass of Speed & Style in Innsbruck this year. Photo: Clint Trahan

Clint Trahan photo
Ein skrub. Sebastian Vemmelund Nielsen both scaring and exciting us here. Did he land it?? Photo: Clint Trahan

Wrapping up the season, Whistler reclaims its place as the final stop on the Crankworx World Tour for the 18th iteration of the biggest and baddest of them all. For the first time in Crankworx’s history, the Whistler festival shifts to July. As summer starts to heat up in Whistler, tens of thousands of mountain bike athletes and fans from all over the world will converge in the mecca of mountain biking to watch and get amongst: Red Bull Joyride, Air DH, Whip-Off World Champs, Liv A-Line Sessions, the Adaptive Jam, Dirt Diaries, Deep Summer, Kidsworx, etc. etc. As the finale of the World Tour, the crowning of the King and Queen of Crankworx, and the awarding of the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship title, will both return to Whistler’s hallowed ground.

Clint Trahan photo
Specialized's Allan Cooke goes big, as is tradition. The large crowd is pleased, exemplified by the gentleman on the left. Photo: Clint Trahan

Chris Pilling photo
Blenki, charging through the August dust. Photo: Chris Pilling

Ronia Nash photo
The next gen, thriving and sending. Photo: Ronia Nash

Clint Trahan photo
Family reunion on the grass at Whistler Olympic Plaza for Dirt Diaries presented by SWATCH and Deep Summer this year. Much love. Photo: Clint Trahan

Photo Chris Pilling
That sweet feeling when you have a very good day at work. Photo: Chris Pilling

Here's what the athletes have to say:

Clint Trahan photo
Buchanan on the Pump Track in Cairns. Photo: Clint Trahan

bigquotesI am hyped for 2023 – the Crankworx World Tour is my main passion and love! I am working on cornering, my trail bike and DH skills which have always been my weakness, as well as gym and general conditioning over the short off-season to prepare for the season ahead. I am most excited to compete on Aussie soil again in Cairns and see all the kids back competing in Cairns who were taking it all in this year and inspired to compete at their first Crankworx. Inspire and be inspired!!!! Let’s go.Caroline Buchanan, 2022 Queen of Crankworx

. Van Steenbergen, leading the charge in the Opening Ceremony in Rotorua. Photo: Clint Trahan

bigquotesIt’s been a wild couple of years, but definitely some of my favourite seasons of racing as well. I’m feeling good for sure, it feels nice to take a bit of time off the bikes here and recharge after a pretty long and hectic season. I already can’t wait to head to NZ late January and get training and riding again though! For next year one of the things I’m looking forward to a lot is to build off the momentum from this year and improve on some areas. DH will be a bigger focus for this off season I think, as I just love riding it and would love to have a bit more speed to get closer to the top guys!Bas van Steenbergen, 2022 King of Crankworx

Jay French photo
The Swedish Red Bull rider, on track to take all the marbles in Rotorua. Photo: Jay French

bigquotesFor sure lots to be learned on and off the tour every season. Always taking those lessons with me into the following season & to just life in general. [I'm stoked about] the whole package with events all around the globe also really stoked to be heading into a year with a lot of pretty new courses, some we have already gotten to try out parts of but stoked to see how they turn out after a few modifications.Emil Johansson, 2022 Triple Crown of Slopestyle winner + Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Champion

Clint Trahan photo
Höll, dominating on Tyrolean soil. Photo: Clint Trahan

bigquotesYeah can’t wait to race some more Crankworx if they fit in my racing calendar. I’m always keen to try new disciplines and also traveling outside of Europe, I’ve never been to New Zealand, it’s going to be awesome!Vali Höll, setting her sights on Crankworx early season

Those keen to jump on the action can grab their tickets for Crankworx Rotorua, which went on sale yesterday >> crankworx.com/festival/rotorua/

Festival schedules for all stops on the World Tour are set to be released in the new year.

5 Comments

  • 3 0
 Maybe I’m alone here, but I prefer August for Crankworx. It always feels like an end-of-the-year celebration of mountain biking so much as it is an event itself.
  • 1 0
 Almost wondering if it has something to do with the chair lift replacement situation this year. But I agree, I always look forward to August because of Crankworx
  • 1 0
 Cool to see Crankworx Whistler going down a few weeks earlier. Maybe there will be a bit more moisture!
  • 1 0
 Red Bull TV, you say? Who's commentating?
  • 1 1
 Too bad the only date in Europe is in Austria





