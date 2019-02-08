VIDEOS

Video: Adolf Silva Rides Out on the Side of the Jump at DarkFEST

Feb 8, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

How's this for the save of the year? Adolf Silva felt he was getting too close to Nicholi Rogtakin on the final straight at DARKFest yesterday so had to take evasive action... down the side of the jump. He ends up ploughing through the Monster tent, sending spectators scattering, but crucially makes it out in one piece. All that Rampage training clearly paid off for Adolf!

bigquotesFollowing Nicholi Rogatkin too close to hit the last jump straight , ended up doing a new hipAdolf Silva

Here are some other highlights we've found from DarkFEST on social media in the past few days:

Full course preview with Clemens Kaudela and Brendan Fairclough


Brendog and Adolf Silva's synchronised flipping


Step Up trick sessions


South African downhill racer Theo Erlangsen flips his downhill bike for the first time


Clemens Kaudela going way past 90



 Not the smartest place to park that ute.
 Only in Africa !
 Tsamina mina eh eh Waka waka eh eh Tsamina mina zangalewa

