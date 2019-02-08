Video: Adolf Silva Rides Out on the Side of the Jump at DarkFEST

How's this for the save of the year? Adolf Silva felt he was getting too close to Nicholi Rogtakin on the final straight at DARKFest yesterday so had to take evasive action... down the side of the jump. He ends up ploughing through the Monster tent, sending spectators scattering, but crucially makes it out in one piece. All that Rampage training clearly paid off for Adolf!
|Following Nicholi Rogatkin too close to hit the last jump straight , ended up doing a new hip—Adolf Silva
Here are some other highlights we've found from DarkFEST on social media in the past few days:Full course preview with Clemens Kaudela and Brendan FaircloughBrendog and Adolf Silva's synchronised flippingStep Up trick sessionsSouth African downhill racer Theo Erlangsen flips his downhill bike for the first timeClemens Kaudela going way past 90
