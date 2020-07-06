Bike Check: Wyn Masters' GT Fury Team - iXS Cup Test Session

Jul 6, 2020
by Ralf Hauser  

BIKE CHECK
Wyn Masters'
GT Fury
Photography by Ralf Hauser

New Zealand will always be home but these days Wyn Masters is a true globetrotter, having spent the European summer mostly in Munich, with plans already in motion to move to the UK soon.

Spending most of his riding time on his enduro race bike, a big objective in his setup choices was to create a similar feeling between his different bikes. The Fury offers plenty of different geometry settings to play around with – like a flip chip at the shock and dropout inserts – but Wyn is also using an angle set for fine-tuning his head angle. Currently, he is running a bit of a steeper setup than stock to get more weight on the front.

With a 29” front wheel, he chooses to spec the Fury with a 27.5” rear. He’s also running that combination on his enduro bike and the Fury is designed to work with either wheel size out back. Although he was really using NotARace as a test session so he also did some test laps on the 29er rear wheel.

Wyn Masters // GT Factory Racing
Age: 33
Hometown: Munich, Germany (soon UK)
Height: 185 cm/6'1"
Weight: Between 84 and 87kg/185-191lbs.
Instagram: @wynmasters


GT Fury Team Details
Frame: GT Fury Team, L
Shock: Fox Float Factory X2 RAD, 205psi 1 volume spacer
Fork: Fox Float 49 Factory RAD, 105psi, 5 volume spacers
Wheels: Stan’s Flow EX3
Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary Ultra Soft DH casing 29x2.35” front (25 psi), 27.5x2.35” rear (28 psi)
Tire inserts: Cushcore in rear
Drivetrain: Shimano Saint 9-speed
Cranks: Shimano Saint, 165mm, 36t chainring
Brakes: Shimano XTR, 200mm discs
Handlebar: Race Face SixC, 780mm, 35mm rise
Stem: Race Face Atlas Direct Mount, 50mm
Seatpost: Race Face Turbine
Saddle: Fabric Scoop
Weight: About 17.8kg/39.1lbs.
More info: www.gtbicycles.com

bigquotesAll of my settings on the downhill bike are based on my enduro race bike’s setup. I just try to keep my bikes as similar as possible.Wyn Masters

Wyn was playing with a coil setup but swapped to an air shock, which he is also running on his enduro race bike. 7 clicks high-speed rebound, 15 low-speed rebound, 11 high-speed compression, 12 low-speed compression.

Five volume spacers deliver plenty of progression throughout the stroke. 6 clicks high-speed rebound, 5 low-speed rebound, high-speed and low-speed compression are fully open.

The LTS suspension system on the Fury utilizes an idler pulley to minimize chain pull. The geometry flip chip is set in the low position.

Although they are pretty similar, Wyn prefers the feel of the XTR levers compared to a Saint setup. Again, he’s running the same brakes on his enduro race bike.
200mm rotors front and rear. He is running the longer chainstay option for some added stability, putting it at 445mm.

One spacer underneath the crown, two underneath the stem. He’s also running an angleset but wasn’t sure about the current angles, as they keep playing around with it.
Stan’s ZTR Flow EX3 rims with 29mm internal width feature their Neo OS hubs.


A little extra protective tape at the rear link keeps the noise down.
e*thirteen’s chain guide is a custom assembly to work with the Fury’s design.

Integrated fork bumpers also act as a cable guide.




