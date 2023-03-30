Brendan Fairclough's 2019 Rampage Bike Amongst Bikes Stolen from Bike Shop

Mar 30, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

MB Cyclery were the victims of a robbery after four bikes and Brendan Fairclough's 2019 Rampage Bike were stolen.

MB Cyclery in Haslemere, Surrey was broken into in the early hours of Tuesday, March 28 after thieves opened the shops rear doors. Alongside Brendan Fairclough's one-off Rampage bike four other bikes were stolen including two Specialized Levo eMTBs.


bigquotesWE’VE BEEN BROKEN IN TO!!!
-
Early hours on the 28/03/23 our rear door was broken into and @brendog1 Rampage bike has been taken from us amongst 4 other bikes.
These guys have been breaking into all surrounding shops @the_yt_mill @propain_uk @acebicycles @beyond_bikes to name a few.
-
Now they’ve taken a world famous rig so maybe we can all keep an eye out and get this thing backMB Cyclery

bigquotesMy #rampage bike from 2019 was stolen last night from @mbcyclery, so gutted. Any info is hugely appreciated, please contact @mbcyclery with any info. Let’s find these guys along with the other three bikes stolen that night.Brendan Fairclough

Anyone with information regarding this can contact MB Cyclery.

Posted In:
Industry News


12 Comments

  • 52 0
 Brendan was robbed
  • 3 1
 Damn it, I hate thieves!! Would be curious if AirTags or equivalent would've helped to nab these guys. If so, then maybe this will become a standard requirement for insurance purposes soon.
  • 1 0
 Or, ya know, securing them.
  • 1 0
 Bike thieves should be publicly whipped with braided shreds of inner tubes, doused in tire sealant and covered in loose carbon fiber. Locally there’s a great story about someone catching a thief in the middle of taking their bike off their roof rack, pulled them aside and said,’you have two options: everybody here (crowded part of downtown, middle of the day) will keep you here until the cops come and 20 witnesses tell them what happened, or you get a beating right here, right now, and you never come back’.

Dude apparently opted for the beating.
  • 2 0
 Despite being local I've only heard of this robbery, not the others mentioned. But then I dont have instergram. Hopefully be recovered, but I wouldn't hold my breath.
  • 2 0
 Don't they know that re-sale of bikes is down? Best to go back to selling crack and stuff. C'mon thieves get with the times.
  • 1 0
 Who do these thieves think they are!? A Bank? You can't just take peoples stuff like that! Only American big banks are allowed to "for the greater good"!
  • 2 0
 That's a bold move, Cotton. Let's see how it plays out for them.
  • 1 0
 jsnfschr
"That's a bold move, Cotton. Let's see how it plays out for them."
FTW
  • 3 0
 Bike Thieves Suck.
  • 1 0
 Even the Jersey in the middle back was “OH No!” Face. (Reflectors)
  • 1 0
 Fuck bike thieves.





