Brendan Fairclough's 2019 Rampage Bike Amongst Bikes Stolen from Bike Shop

MB Cyclery were the victims of a robbery after four bikes and Brendan Fairclough's 2019 Rampage Bike were stolen.
MB Cyclery in Haslemere, Surrey was broken into in the early hours of Tuesday, March 28 after thieves opened the shops rear doors. Alongside Brendan Fairclough's one-off Rampage bike four other bikes were stolen including two Specialized Levo eMTBs.
|WE’VE BEEN BROKEN IN TO!!!
-
Early hours on the 28/03/23 our rear door was broken into and @brendog1 Rampage bike has been taken from us amongst 4 other bikes.
These guys have been breaking into all surrounding shops @the_yt_mill @propain_uk @acebicycles @beyond_bikes to name a few.
-
Now they’ve taken a world famous rig so maybe we can all keep an eye out and get this thing back—MB Cyclery
|My #rampage bike from 2019 was stolen last night from @mbcyclery, so gutted. Any info is hugely appreciated, please contact @mbcyclery with any info. Let’s find these guys along with the other three bikes stolen that night.—Brendan Fairclough
Anyone with information regarding this can contact MB Cyclery
.
12 Comments
Dude apparently opted for the beating.
"That's a bold move, Cotton. Let's see how it plays out for them."
FTW