Brendan Fairclough's 2019 Rampage Bike Amongst Bikes Stolen from Bike Shop

WE’VE BEEN BROKEN IN TO!!!

Early hours on the 28/03/23 our rear door was broken into and @brendog1 Rampage bike has been taken from us amongst 4 other bikes.

These guys have been breaking into all surrounding shops @the_yt_mill @propain_uk @acebicycles @beyond_bikes to name a few.

Now they’ve taken a world famous rig so maybe we can all keep an eye out and get this thing back — MB Cyclery