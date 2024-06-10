Esker Cycles Announce New Smokey Ti Hardtail

PRESS RELEASE: Esker CyclesEsker Cycles
is broadening their hardtail lineup with their most aggressive hardtail to date, the Smokey Ti. Longer, lower, and slacker, the Smokey Ti has a 64.5 degree headtube angle and geometry optimized for a 160mm suspension fork. The frame has ample tire clearance fitting up to a 2.6" tire.
The Smokey Ti is constructed from seamless, butted, and cold-shaped 3/2.5 titanium, delivering a durable yet comfortable ride.
The Smokey Ti comes with Esker’s tried and true Portage Dropout System. Now updated with a Universal Derailleur Hanger (UDH). Portage Dropouts allow the frame to run with geared or singlespeed drivetrains and also adjust chainstay length to fine tune the ride feel.
The Smokey Ti may be the most aggressive frame Esker have ever made, but it is still an Esker. Prioritizing durability and ease of maintenance, the Smokey Ti has external cable routing, threaded bottom bracket and a 44mm head tube. The Smokey boasts four different water bottle and accessory mounting positions, including a 3-pack mount on the downtube for when you need a little extra carrying capacity.
Pricing:
Frame Only: $2500
Frame + Fork: Starting at $3100
Complete Builds: Starting at $4500, with numerous upgrade options available.
Complete Single Speed builds start at $4200 Learn more about the Smokey Ti HERE