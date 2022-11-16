After being inspired by Reece Wallace on his special projects, it's been a while that I have been thinking about how to integrate a Chiva on a bike. It was quite tricky since these vehicles have way too much detail on them so to simplify I knew it was a challenge. But, this challenge was accepted and with a team behind we managed to make it happen and with the best reason possible, celebrate a decade with you guys.Let me first say what a Chiva is. A Chiva (Spanish for goat) or escalera (Spanish for ladder and stairs) is an artisan rustic bus used in rural Colombia. Chivas are adapted to rural public transport, especially considering the mountainous geography of the Andean region of these countries.Why a Chiva? I have always been too proud of my country and my culture. It would be way too obvious to have a bike with the Colombian colors, in fact, I have had it already, that was my last year's bike with the team to race world champs. But this project was going beyond, was getting deeper into the country and as I said, after seeing what Reece has done, I needed to make this dream come true.This bicycle for sure reminds me all my history of racing, now as you know I enjoy the bike in a different way, but who knows, will see what brings the future for me!Cheers!–Marcelo