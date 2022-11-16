Marcelo Gutierrez Celebrates 10 Years on Giant with a Custom Painted "Chiva" Glory

Nov 16, 2022
by Marcelo Gutierrez  

Words: Marcelo Gutierrez

After being inspired by Reece Wallace on his special projects, it's been a while that I have been thinking about how to integrate a Chiva on a bike. It was quite tricky since these vehicles have way too much detail on them so to simplify I knew it was a challenge. But, this challenge was accepted and with a team behind we managed to make it happen and with the best reason possible, celebrate a decade with you guys.

Let me first say what a Chiva is. A Chiva (Spanish for goat) or escalera (Spanish for ladder and stairs) is an artisan rustic bus used in rural Colombia. Chivas are adapted to rural public transport, especially considering the mountainous geography of the Andean region of these countries.



Why a Chiva? I have always been too proud of my country and my culture. It would be way too obvious to have a bike with the Colombian colors, in fact, I have had it already, that was my last year's bike with the team to race world champs. But this project was going beyond, was getting deeper into the country and as I said, after seeing what Reece has done, I needed to make this dream come true.

Glory Chiva 10 years


This bicycle for sure reminds me all my history of racing, now as you know I enjoy the bike in a different way, but who knows, will see what brings the future for me!


Cheers!
–Marcelo

Regions in Article
Colombia

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos Bike Checks DH Bikes Giant Giant Glory Marcelo Gutierrez


Must Read This Week
Short or Long-Travel: Which Is The Best All-Round MTB?
79378 views
Review: 2023 Yeti SB160 - The Revised Racer
70722 views
Review: The 2023 Yeti SB120 is a Comfortable Trail Cruiser
50153 views
Marin Launches New Rift Zone Alloy Range
40751 views
Check Out: 9 Environmentally-Minded MTB Products
37953 views
Racing Rumour: 2022 EWS Champ Jesse Melamed Leaving Rocky Mountain for Canyon?
34846 views
Thought Experiment: Integrated Everything - The Futuristic Bike of Your Dreams / Nightmares
33396 views
Slack Randoms: Hummer eBikes, Rim Breaking Attempts, FKTs & More
32239 views

11 Comments

  • 14 0
 so awesome. i really miss seeing him at the world cups.
  • 1 1
 Yo tan bien.
  • 1 0
 Same here, powerful legs
  • 2 2
 I’ll bet they warranty his frames if his bottom bracket cracks, or a rock kicks up and breaks his downtube. Makes me wonder if Giant’s gravity pros get a couple extra plies of carbon to beef up their frames. A lot of companies used to do that for their pro road sprinters. I haven’t seen a current carbon Giant trail/enduro/DH frame that hasn’t cracked within a season or 2 of normal use.
  • 1 0
 Felicitaziones por 10 años Marcelo! Que bici tan vacana, me alegra ver mi tierra representada de una manera tan bonita! Mucho respeto para Giant por suportar Marcelo y ciclomontañismo Colombiano to este tiempo!
  • 2 0
 You really couldn't give us a nice drive side pic to look at all the art work? Dope looking paint job I want to see more of it!
  • 1 0
 So funny Giant still sponsors non E+ Riders since the last Glory Update should be nearly from the time the Saint was launched....
  • 2 0
 A beautiful bike for a beautiful country
  • 2 0
 Best custom bike to date. Que authentico.
  • 1 0
 I love this guy!!
  • 1 0
 Glorious





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010336
Mobile Version of Website