Must Watch: Mark Matthews in Cappadocia, Turkey

Jan 2, 2018
by WeAreOne Composites  



Türkiye'yi düşlemek
Words by Mark Matthews // Photography by Bruno Long // Film by Max Berkowitz


When Emrah Ozbay first invited me to Turkey, I had no idea what to expect. I saw some photos and video on social media, and the Erciyes Bike Park looked like an interesting project. Building a bike park in a place completely off the radar? I had to see it for myself. I invited my good friend Mason Mashon, photographer Bruno Long, and videographer Max Berkowitz. We were all ready for this random and awesome Turkish adventure! After a little more research and getting to know Emrah more, I was intrigued by his passion for trail building and love for the sport. Not only is he a talented trail builder, but he is also the only trail builder. He's extremely passionate about putting Turkey in the spotlight.

We spent the first week of our trip in Kayseri and the Erciyes Bike Park. Erciyes is a newly opened bike park with only one trail builder, so there’s really only one downhill trail. We wanted to give back to the park, so we set out on a mission to build some extra features.

Between all of us, we built a hip jump and a couple of side hits in two days. This beautiful location has huge potential; I can’t wait to see how it develops over the next couple years.
Once all our sessions at Erciyes wrapped up, it was time to finally experience the Cappadocian region. The riding here was unbelievable! The landscape is filled with unique sandstone formations and natural turns you can hit at full speed. Ripping through the erosion-shaped landscape of the Goreme valley, while being surrounded by ancient churches and dwellings, was a pretty surreal feeling. All the human creations packed into this region are as equally impressive as the landscape. There’s so much rich culture and history here.









For a few nights in a row, we camped out in an ancient winemaking cave. We were roughing it by sleeping on the ground, but our host cooked up delicious traditional Turkish meals for us every night. This became our home base for the next three days as we explored mainly around Red Valley. Every morning we were up by 3:30 am in hopes to catch the hot air balloons rise in golden light. Their take-off points are dependent on the winds, so this became a huge challenge for us to figure out what ridges to hike up. Although we didn’t get the perfect shot, we were still appreciative for every second of it. Watching over 100 balloons take off at the same time is a pretty spectacular scene—one morning we even got to ride in one!











This trip was a fun way to give mountain biking in Turkey some recognition and experience some of the amazing natural terrain in this region. Between the iconic Cappadocia and the Erciyes Bike Park, our crew had an epic time on bikes!

Rider: Mark Matthews
Video by: Max Berkowitz
Photos by: Bruno Long
Music thanks to: Odesza- Meridian



19 Comments

  • + 22
 Absolutely insane cinematography! Killed it with this one.
  • + 6
 Has me rummaging around for an old Kranked III VHS. Nice work boys!
  • + 2
 Can I request regular updates on this place? It's not worth making the trip for one or two trails, but that terrain looks awesome and has the makings of something special in the years to come.
  • + 1
 I had a very memorable Christmas in Cappadocia a few years back. That place has some of the most amazing landscape and terrain that I've had the pleasure of experiencing. I remember walking around thinking if only I had a MTB with me. This superbly shot vid brought back some great memories.
  • + 1
 I did the same thing and said the same if only I had a bike, we toured a good bit of Turkey Cappadocia was by far the strangest spot, we slept in a cave as well but it had a queensize bed full bathroom ,carpets and lights.

PS: the only place I couldn't buy beer was Konya. Super country with very nice people, I hope they can get more bike trails.
  • + 1
 The beer bottle placement was very subtle, but allayed my fears that there may not be an available supply. My family took me camping all over Türkiye by van when I was a kid, decades ago, and I must return.......looks Cappadocious. Sağlığınıza!!!
  • + 1
 Super film and flicks, btw!
  • + 3
 Seriously unreal work Mark, Max, and Bruno! Such a good way to start the new year.
  • + 5
 First great vid of 2018!
  • + 1
 With Christmas & New Years now past, this outstanding trip to Turkey is something to be Thankful for! Outstanding short film with some stunning visuals!
  • + 2
 Clearly the gods of geology set this place up for us to ride. Who are we to question them?
  • + 2
 This just makes me want to ride, plain and simple.
  • + 1
 I doubt I'm the only one who spent the 10 mins on google earth after watching this. Great stuff guys.
  • + 1
 Amazing terrain, great clip!!
  • + 1
 Yeah, Max! That was some gorgeous work & a damn good time to watch!!
  • + 1
 That Landscape looks almost unreal.
  • + 2
 So sick!
  • + 1
 great. now i want to ride there
  • + 1
 F YESSSSS!!

