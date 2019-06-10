Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
RACING
Overall Standings: Leogang DH World Cup 2019
Jun 9, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
After some tight racing in Leogang let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.
Individual Standings:
Elite Men
Elite Women
Junior Men
Junior Women
Team Standings:
Regions in Article
Leogang
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2019
98048 views
Results: Qualifying - Leogang DH World Cup 2019
86005 views
Tech Randoms: Leogang DH World Cup 2019
68902 views
MUST WATCH: Brandon Semenuk & R-Dog in 'Parallel'
67989 views
6 Clip-In Trail Pedals Ridden & Rated
54717 views
Video: How Did Aaron Gwin Crash in Fort William?
47784 views
Results: Timed Training - Leogang DH World Cup 2019
42366 views
Tech Briefing: New Bikes, Waterless Cleaner, Accessories & More - June 2019
41199 views
4 Comments
Score
Time
+ 18
brownies
(57 mins ago)
Troy hasn't finished out of the top 3 overall since 2014, yet he's never won the whole thing. C'mon boy, this is your year!
[Reply]
+ 1
Jacquers
(35 mins ago)
Similar story with Tracey, hopefully she can add a few more W's to her record this year.
[Reply]
+ 3
Luis-Sc
(37 mins ago)
[ insert Scribd rant below ]
[Reply]
+ 1
Merohedra
(40 mins ago)
Yeah man
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.030065
Mobile Version of Website
4 Comments
Post a Comment