RACING

Overall Standings: Leogang DH World Cup 2019

Jun 9, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Troy Brosnan a.k.a. Mr. Consistent dropping the landing gear. Troy finished third yet still leads the points race going into the break.

After some tight racing in Leogang let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.

Individual Standings:

Elite Men


Elite Women



Junior Men



Junior Women



Team Standings:



Regions in Article
Leogang

4 Comments

  • + 18
 Troy hasn't finished out of the top 3 overall since 2014, yet he's never won the whole thing. C'mon boy, this is your year!
  • + 1
 Similar story with Tracey, hopefully she can add a few more W's to her record this year.
  • + 3
 [ insert Scribd rant below ]
  • + 1
 Yeah man

