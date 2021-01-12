Paul Courderc Ruptures Ligaments & Breaks Tibial Plateau

Paul Courderc has been working on a follow up to his incredible Must Watch video My War
for the past ten months. A crash on Saturday while trying a trick for the 73rd time for the project left him with two ruptured ligaments and a broken tibial plateau in his left knee.
|Well, I've spent the last 10 months working really hard on my new video project.
Last Saturday I had a big crash, I destroyed my left knee (2 ruptured ligaments and broken tibial plateau) while trying a trick for the 73rd time (really) on a 5 meters drop.
Surgery on Friday, the return on the bike will require time, rigor and lots of motivation.
I am currently so disappointed and I can’t yet realize, it’s so hard to take a step back to be chill about it.
I put all my time and energy into this project, one trick took a long time and it was because of this trick that I got injured.
So I decided to release the video in the next few weeks with this trick that wasn't perfectly landed, but I gave it all and hurt myself, I can’t wait to show you guys what we’ve done.
I want to thank all who are there for me, have helped me and believed in me, they will recognize each other, I love you.
Paul—Paul Courderc
We wish Couderc all the best with recovery from this injury and look forward to seeing his new video.
18 Comments
Post a Comment