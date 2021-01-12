Paul Courderc Ruptures Ligaments & Breaks Tibial Plateau

Well, I've spent the last 10 months working really hard on my new video project.



Last Saturday I had a big crash, I destroyed my left knee (2 ruptured ligaments and broken tibial plateau) while trying a trick for the 73rd time (really) on a 5 meters drop.



Surgery on Friday, the return on the bike will require time, rigor and lots of motivation.

I am currently so disappointed and I can’t yet realize, it’s so hard to take a step back to be chill about it.



I put all my time and energy into this project, one trick took a long time and it was because of this trick that I got injured.



So I decided to release the video in the next few weeks with this trick that wasn't perfectly landed, but I gave it all and hurt myself, I can’t wait to show you guys what we’ve done.



I want to thank all who are there for me, have helped me and believed in me, they will recognize each other, I love you.



Paul — Paul Courderc