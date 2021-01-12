Paul Courderc Ruptures Ligaments & Breaks Tibial Plateau

Jan 12, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


Paul Courderc has been working on a follow up to his incredible Must Watch video My War for the past ten months. A crash on Saturday while trying a trick for the 73rd time for the project left him with two ruptured ligaments and a broken tibial plateau in his left knee.


bigquotesWell, I've spent the last 10 months working really hard on my new video project.

Last Saturday I had a big crash, I destroyed my left knee (2 ruptured ligaments and broken tibial plateau) while trying a trick for the 73rd time (really) on a 5 meters drop.

Surgery on Friday, the return on the bike will require time, rigor and lots of motivation.
I am currently so disappointed and I can’t yet realize, it’s so hard to take a step back to be chill about it.

I put all my time and energy into this project, one trick took a long time and it was because of this trick that I got injured.

So I decided to release the video in the next few weeks with this trick that wasn't perfectly landed, but I gave it all and hurt myself, I can’t wait to show you guys what we’ve done.

I want to thank all who are there for me, have helped me and believed in me, they will recognize each other, I love you.

PaulPaul Courderc


We wish Couderc all the best with recovery from this injury and look forward to seeing his new video.

18 Comments

  • 7 0
 Classy gruesome thumbnail.
  • 2 0
 Yeah, that was triggering for sure. I had a knee injury back in college and I wince at photos like that. Yurgh.
  • 2 1
 Came here to say that. Can I barf now? Save the nasty details for those who click on the article... swap the article and thumbnail pics. Get well Paul. Blank Stare
  • 2 0
 Thirded.. fourthed? Chroist, thanks for the memories, PB.
  • 3 0
 sad to hear, his previous video was mind blowing. all the best to him! at this stage, i can only look at the progression of this discipline with a mix of awe and terror. they really put their lives on the line here.
  • 5 0
 sheesh that looks painful
  • 1 0
 It’s a tough one for sure, but with some hard work on the physio he will be back shredding it by summer! All the best in recovery. Look forward to the edit!
  • 3 0
 ACL is 9 months recovery
  • 1 0
 Tibial plateau sucks! Hyperextending the knee and smashing the femur into the tibia.
  • 2 0
 Ow, that picture is so painful, Heal and get well soon!
  • 2 0
 ouch! get well soon man
  • 1 0
 Sending healing vibes ????
  • 1 0
 !!!!
  • 1 1
 I'd love to see all 73 attempts, it would make an interesting vantage point. Heal up good!
  • 1 0
 I wonder if it was 73 attempts to dirt? Seems like they all learn new tricks into foam pits or air bags, then mulch or resi landings, then try it to dirt once it's pretty dialed. But I don't know for sure. Heal up Paul.
  • 1 0
 @kcy4130: probably to dirt, the Flair Cap took him Like 33 Triest. m.youtube.com/watch?v=XZ_1DSO0OXE
  • 1 0
 that leg!!! looks like an old woman one Wink Bon courage!!
  • 1 0
 Very sad for Paul. Courage et patience. Come back to us even stronger.

