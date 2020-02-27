Plans Announced for Jordie Lunn Memorial Bike Park

Feb 27, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Plans were announced last night for the Jordie Lunn Memorial Bike Park that is set to be opened in Langford, Vancouver Island this fall. The bike park has been funded in part thanks to donations to the Jordie Lunn Memorial Fund.

Lunn was a resident of Langford and ran coaching camps and clinics for young riders in the area. He also helped to build several mountain bike trails around Vancouver Island for riders to enjoy, including the downhill trails and dirt jump park at the Westin Bear Mountain Resort. The bike park is being built in his honor after he passed away in 2019.

The Jordie Lunn Bike Park, located at Irwin Ponds Park on Irwin Road in the City of Langford, will contain the following elements:

- International level pump track with intermediate and beginner levels designed and constructed by Velosolutions
- Three sections of bike jump runs serving beginner to expert riders
- Bike skills area for beginners to those with intermediate skills
- Approx. three kilometer long world class cyclocross course designed by Wheelhouse Cycling Society and constructed by Bill McLane of Workhorse Trail Design
- Clubhouse for Wheelhouse Cycling Society which will contain meeting space, washrooms, showers, bike wash stations and storage.

bigquotesAs a family, we would be honoured and thrilled to participate in this project and have the 'Irwin Ponds Bike Park' named in Jordie’s memory. We trust the community will embrace this idea. Our commitment is to provide a legacy in Jordie’s name for children and youth to be safe, active and enjoy building their biking skills in multiple disciplines of cycling.The Lunn Family

Photo by Ale Di Lullo

bigquotesThe City of Langford is excited to be partnering with the Wheelhouse Cycling Society and the Lunn family to bring The Jordie Lunn Bike Park to life. Not only will this bike park allow for Langford to attract world-class cycling events, it will also provide biking and cycling opportunities for families and those of all ages and abilities for many years to come.Mayor Young

More information can be found, here.

Posted In:
Industry News Jordie Lunn


21 Comments

  • 5 0
 stevie smith and jordie lunn bike parks, the island knows how to do it. really great news, good way to spend the memorial fund money and very special for the community. i'm not crying, you're crying!
  • 4 0
 Fantastic! So glad to see this is being done. Jordie will not be forgotten with a great memorial park like this. Many families live in this area and it is perfectly located to carry on what he was a part of.
  • 3 0
 Hey guys, Jon Watkin here from the Wheelhouse Cycling Society. We couldn’t be more excited about this new project and will be announcing the official ground breaking very soon. We will be asking for volunteers to help us with trail building and other work. Our website www.jordielunnbikepark.com will be live later in March where you can sign up to volunteer and donate and get a tax deductible receipt. We also will be commemorating our Bear Mountain Bike Festival event to Jordie and raising awareness to building the park. Spread the word and maybe come to the Island for the Rocky Mountain Enduro on March 29. Registration is at www.bearmountainbikefest.com.
  • 6 1
 Looks like a great place to eat some porridge
  • 1 0
 RoughAF! Great news. It's so sad two absolute legends of our sport have been lost but what a legacy to have these places built and then used by the future generations as well as benefitting the local economy and community.
  • 1 0
 so excited, this is right by my house and i couldn’t be happier that it’s named after jordie. hopefully there’s gonna be a mulch jump
  • 2 0
 Velosolutions all the things!
  • 2 0
 This will be awesome a 15 minute bike ride from my house!
  • 1 0
 Island pumptrack series incoming?? I think we'll have 4 velosolutions tracks on the island now
  • 1 0
 In other news, GoogleMaps searches for Langford increase by 3762%. Seriously though, great to see the park happen!
  • 2 0
 Amazing
  • 1 0
 So awesome.

Are those houses really that close together???
  • 2 0
 @schwaaa31 as our footprint should be in cities/towns, retains open/natural spaces and gives more space for awesome projects like this!
  • 1 0
 Yup. 3500 sqft houses on 5000 sgft lots. The really ironic part is before that housing development was built that was where a small network of beginner mountain bike trails, and hidden dirt jump trails had been since the 80's. So awesome to see them something so great to a neighborhood with so many kids and young families and where Jordie lived.
  • 1 1
 Yeah, looks like Vegas.
  • 1 2
 @RBalicious: Not really. I agree that the footprint should be small but in this case, why not have a bit more yard space for the kids or even a swimming pool (if one can afford it) or trampoline. Kids need to be able to play outside in their yard too.
  • 4 1
 @MMOF: because that's how you end up with rampant urban sprawl. the kids can play in the forest next to their house
  • 1 2
 @arrowheadrush: Yeah, I get it but really, young kids cannot go into the forest where we are due to cougars, bears and other wildlife, let alone the worst of all...humans that prey on young kids. They still need a safe place to play and having at least some yard (not talking acres) will give them some fun (like building a fort or some other thing that youngsters enjoy).
  • 1 1
 Not everyone goes outside. Some types like to stay home with the curtains closed and the a/c on 365/yr.
  • 1 0
 Best damn thing I read all day!
  • 1 0
 Amazing !!!!

Post a Comment



