Plans Announced for Jordie Lunn Memorial Bike Park

Plans were announced last night for the Jordie Lunn Memorial Bike Park that is set to be opened in Langford, Vancouver Island this fall. The bike park has been funded in part thanks to donations to the Jordie Lunn Memorial Fund
Lunn was a resident of Langford and ran coaching camps and clinics for young riders in the area. He also helped to build several mountain bike trails around Vancouver Island for riders to enjoy, including the downhill trails and dirt jump park at the Westin Bear Mountain Resort. The bike park is being built in his honor after he passed away in 2019.
The Jordie Lunn Bike Park, located at Irwin Ponds Park on Irwin Road in the City of Langford, will contain the following elements:
- International level pump track with intermediate and beginner levels designed and constructed by Velosolutions
- Three sections of bike jump runs serving beginner to expert riders
- Bike skills area for beginners to those with intermediate skills
- Approx. three kilometer long world class cyclocross course designed by Wheelhouse Cycling Society and constructed by Bill McLane of Workhorse Trail Design
- Clubhouse for Wheelhouse Cycling Society which will contain meeting space, washrooms, showers, bike wash stations and storage.
|As a family, we would be honoured and thrilled to participate in this project and have the 'Irwin Ponds Bike Park' named in Jordie’s memory. We trust the community will embrace this idea. Our commitment is to provide a legacy in Jordie’s name for children and youth to be safe, active and enjoy building their biking skills in multiple disciplines of cycling.—The Lunn Family
|The City of Langford is excited to be partnering with the Wheelhouse Cycling Society and the Lunn family to bring The Jordie Lunn Bike Park to life. Not only will this bike park allow for Langford to attract world-class cycling events, it will also provide biking and cycling opportunities for families and those of all ages and abilities for many years to come.—Mayor Young
