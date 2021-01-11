Sea Otter Classic Postpones Spring Event to October 2021

The 2021 Sea Otter Classic dates have been moved October 7-10. The event was scheduled for May 20-23, a month later than usual, but the organization announced that after conversations with health and permitting officials, the festival could not go on as planned.
|After recent discussions with health and permitting officials,
we’ve determined we will not be able to conduct an event in May.
Sea Otter Classic will be held October 7-10, 2021
We’re excited to host the world’s
premiere cycling festival in Monterey in October.
Put us on your calendar to celebrate Sea Otter’s grand reopening
with your friends and family.—Sea Otter Classic
