Sea Otter Classic Postpones Spring Event to October 2021

Jan 11, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Rope-a-dope slaying it in the quarter finals 2018.

The 2021 Sea Otter Classic dates have been moved October 7-10. The event was scheduled for May 20-23, a month later than usual, but the organization announced that after conversations with health and permitting officials, the festival could not go on as planned.

bigquotesAfter recent discussions with health and permitting officials,
we’ve determined we will not be able to conduct an event in May.

Sea Otter Classic will be held October 7-10, 2021

We’re excited to host the world’s
premiere cycling festival in Monterey in October.

Put us on your calendar to celebrate Sea Otter’s grand reopening
with your friends and family.Sea Otter Classic


Posted In:
Industry News Racing and Events Press Releases Sea Otter Classic


31 Comments

  • 23 1
 Bets for October being cancelled too?
  • 3 0
 Noooo, I hear Mike Levy really wants to go to Sea Otter
  • 13 1
 Not if French Laundry brings a food truck to the event.
  • 2 1
 @jwdenver: comment win sir. Kudos
  • 4 0
 Why oh why must you show me the DS course? That's the best part of the event. I'm not paying registration fees til I get there next time - not getting burned again.
  • 3 0
 Monterey County has the 7th highest infection rate (out of fifty eight) in the CA- almost 600 new cases a day. We need more fear propoganda, not less.
  • 1 0
 But the Carmel Pine Cone said the restrictions were unnecessarily tough and the Tuck Box agreed.
  • 5 0
 deja vu
  • 3 1
 No! not another sea beaver thing?
  • 1 0
 P-O-N-D the beaver
  • 3 2
 I couldn't imagine living in a shut down state is too fun. Good luck if you live in one and are still living in fear.
  • 2 0
 50 to 1
  • 2 1
 Oh no, it has begun... please be vaccinated and okay for summer!!!
  • 1 0
 Dont care! everything his backorder for a year.
  • 1 0
 aw man, Frown i just renewed my USA cycling membership looking at this event
  • 2 4
 Because we all get excited for this antiquated event these days...Everything is changing, including the interest in DH race you can ride a gravel bike on.
  • 8 3
 It's still racing and I'll smoke you on your gravel bike on my enduro bike, so there. Nyaaah nya
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



