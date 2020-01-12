Pinkbike.com
The Best Quotes From Pinkbike Editors - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
Jan 12, 2020
by
Taj Mihelich
Ok, I admit it, these aren't the best quotes from the editors.
There is way too much to read through on this site so these are just the first four that made me laugh! Maybe there could be a second part to this if y'all can remember some good ones.
"There's not a ton of bob. It has traction but you're not mushing up and down. It doesn't feel like you are jumping on a waterbed." -
Mike Kazimer
,
2020 Specialized Enduro Field Test
"I really liked the climbing position on this bike, that combination of the 75.1º degree seat tube angle with that 450mm reach really give me a planted feel." -
Sarah Moore
,
2020 Mondraker F-Podium DC Field Test
"Hey dudes, let's do some heli-drops." -
Brian Park
,
that one time.
"As crazy as it sounds to say it, the 74.5-degree seat angle also feels a nip slack, and especially so because I have dancer's legs." -
Mike Levy
,
Staff Rides: Levy's Giant Trance
Stories
Sunday Comics With Taj Mihelich
Taj Mihelich
3 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
brianpark
Mod
Plus
(2 days ago)
Oh god this had better not awaken something in me.
[Reply]
1
0
seismicninja
(26 mins ago)
Happy Hallow-deeeeaaaaaannnn.
[Reply]
2
0
markz
(19 mins ago)
HAHA...Levy looks good..
[Reply]
